ST. CATHARINES, Ontario, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Apocalypse Studios Inc., a cloud-first video game studio based in St. Catharines, Ontario, has announced it has teamed up with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and The Linux Foundation to launch the Open 3D Engine (O3DE). Apocalypse will highlight Deadhaus Sonata, a narrative-driven action RPG to illustrate the new engine's power and graphic fidelity. The brains behind Apocalypse Studios are no strangers to the industry. Founder Denis Dyack is the creator of critically-acclaimed video games, including Blood Omen: Legacy of Kain, Eternal Darkness: Sanity's Requiem, and Metal Gear Solid: Twin Snakes, and plans on changing the way people play games.
"The Open 3D Engine is the largest open-source project in history, forever changing game development", said Denis Dyack, CEO and founder of Apocalypse Studios. "Apocalypse Studios is excited to announce that Deadhaus Sonata is now one of the first games being powered by the Open 3D Engine. 'The Old World' teaser illustrates the graphical power of O3DE, allowing developers to achieve things previously impossible."
"We are delighted to be working with Apocalypse Studios," said Royal O'Brien, O3DE Project Lead. "Apocalypse has been an excellent development partner, as Deadhaus Sonata is a breathtakingly beautiful game that highlights the potential of the Open 3D Engine. Apocalypse, together with the Open 3D Foundation, will lead the way in changing the way development is done, opening the way for hyper-advanced and democratized schemes in the development space."
Apocalypse Studios and AWS are only a part of the group behind the project run by the Open 3D Engine Foundation. The Open 3D Engine Foundation works directly with an extensive array of partners to ensure developers have all the tools they need to create their games, tell their stories, and build the ultimate detailed experience in their simulation.
"The number of partners behind this effort is truly awe-inspiring, and O3DE will usher in an unprecedented collaboration of companies", said Denis Dyack, CEO of Apocalypse. "This is a watershed moment for the games industry, changing forever the way games are made."
Founded in 2018 by Denis Dyack, Apocalypse Studios Inc is a video game developer focused on changing the way people experience games. Apocalypse takes a cloud-first approach in game development to move the medium of the games industry forward. To learn more about Apocalypse Studios, visit https://apocalypse333.com or deadhaussonata.com.
