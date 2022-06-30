Recognized as "Best Business Sales & Marketing Intelligence Solution"
SAN FRANCISCO, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Apollo.io, the integrated B2B sales intelligence and engagement platform, today announced that it has earned a Gold Award for "Best Sales & Marketing Intelligence Solution" by the 14th Annual 2022 Golden Bridge Awards.
The Golden Bridge Awards® are the world's premier business awards program, honoring achievements and recognizing innovations in every industry. More than 100 judges from around the world, representing a wide spectrum of industry experts, participated in the judging process. "We are excited to recognize organizations from all over the world and from a wide range of industries in the 2022 Golden Bridge Awards," said San Madan, Co-president of Globee Awards. "This year's Globee winning nominations are truly remarkable as each organization continues to understand every aspect of the local and global economy and discover innovative ways to make the next move."
"We are honored by this third party recognition of Apollo.io," said Tim Zheng, Co-founder and CEO, Apollo.io. "We are one of the fastest-growing sales platforms integrating the most accurate buyer data with powerful engagement, automation, and intelligence tools to easily find and target the right buyer at the right time with the right message. Our mission is to make world-class go-to-market solutions simple and accessible to all."
Apollo.io helps over one million professionals, across 160,000 companies, automate their sales processes and 10X their revenue. Apollo.io's platform includes a B2B contact database with information on over 220 million buyers. Furthermore, the platform offers powerful and smart sales engagement features to help sales teams automate their workflows and outreach driving increased productivity. Apollo.io streamlines the sales process by integrating with other sales tools including Salesforce, HubSpot, Marketo, Sendgrid, and LinkedIn.
In addition to this gold award from the 2022 Golden Bridge Awards, Apollo.io is also a top-ranked Sales Intelligence, Lead Intelligence, Marketing Account Intelligence and Sales Engagement solution on G2 Crowd, beating thousands of companies across the reviewer's website to rank 3rd on G2's prestigious 2022 Fastest Growing Products list. It is also listed as one of the Top 100 Software Products, with one of the highest satisfaction rankings of 4.8 out of 5 stars. With over 2,000 reviews, Apollo.io is ranked higher than competitive products on ease of use, quality of support and ease of setup.
For more information about Apollo.io, please visit https://www.apollo.io/.
About Apollo.io
Apollo.io is the leading B2B sales intelligence and engagement platform, trusted by over 160,000 companies and more than one million users globally, from rapidly growing startups to some of the world's largest enterprises. Apollo.io provides sales teams with easy access to contact data for over 220 million contacts, along with tools to engage with these contacts in one single platform. By helping sales professionals find the most accurate contact information and automating the outreach process, Apollo.io turns prospects into customers.
To learn how Apollo.io can enrich your sales database to increase qualified sales leads and opportunities, visit https://www.apollo.io/.
Media Contact
Joerg Koehler, Apollo.io, 1 415-260-6094, joerg@apollo.io
Rebecca West, Helium Communications, 415-260-6094, rebecca@heliumcommunications.net
SOURCE Apollo.io