CARY, N.C., March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today's innovation is driven by data and analytics, and employers are in a talent battle that bodes well for those with analytics skills. Appalachian State University and analytics leader SAS have joined forces to offer professionals a new opportunity to evolve their skills using the company's most advanced technologies.
The App State Professional Certificate in Business Analytics is a flexible, online program for midcareer professionals who want to increase their marketability and value to their organizations. By learning with SAS® Viya® – the company's most advanced, open software offering – learners will gain experience with the latest in data management, visual analytics, predictive analytics and text mining. SAS worked with App State's Center for Analytics Research & Education (CARE) to create the joint program.
"This certificate empowers tech-savvy managers and employees to become trusted advisors armed with evidence and new insights," said CARE Executive Director Joseph Cazier. "The company's long history of collaborations with our university and the popularity of SAS skills made it an ideal partner for this new certificate."
SAS skills are in high demand across industries. SAS has more than 83,000 customer sites in 147 countries and is used by 92 of the top 100 companies on the 2018 Fortune 500. Education and training were cornerstones of the company's $1 billion AI investment, announced last year.
The one-year program is completely online, featuring video lectures, interactive assignments and discussion board. Ideal for learning on a lunch break, the program could be completed in 45 minutes per day, Monday to Thursday with a short Friday applied project.
Those who earn the certificate are awarded a joint SAS-App State certificate and will also earn a joint SAS-App State academic badge, as well as 12 skills-based mini-badges from App State as they progress through the program. They will also be better prepared to tackle other respected industry credentials. The program covers many of the topics on the Certified Analytics Professional certification exam from The Institute for Operations Research and the Management Sciences, the largest professional organization in the world for analytics pros.
There is no prior coursework required. Enrollment is open now with the first cohort starting April 27. A 20% discount is available for learners who register by that date.
SAS has collaborated with colleges and universities around the world to launch more than 300 joint programs. Additionally, independent learners have a variety of free and low-cost options to learn SAS.
SAS is the leader in analytics. Through innovative software and services, SAS empowers and inspires customers around the world to transform data into intelligence. SAS gives you THE POWER TO KNOW®.
SAS and all other SAS Institute Inc. product or service names are registered trademarks or trademarks of SAS Institute Inc. in the USA and other countries. ® indicates USA registration. Other brand and product names are trademarks of their respective companies. Copyright © 2020 SAS Institute Inc. All rights reserved.
Editorial Contact:
Trent Smith
Trent.Smith@sas.com
919-531-4726
sas.com/news