Remote recruiting, economic uncertainty, and the mounting pressure to "do more with less" have forced companies to closely examine their talent acquisition technology solutions. In fact, according to Aptitude Research, over 60% of companies are investing in new technology this year and one in four companies are looking to replace their ATS (applicant tracking system).
In an effort to help hiring organizations evaluate their HR technologies, Appcast, the global leader in programmatic recruitment advertising technology and services, will host a live webinar titled, "Talent Acquisition Technology Trends: Moving Beyond the ATS," in conjunction with Aptitude Research.
Attendees will receive expert insight on:
- What explained the dramatic changes in recruiting in 2021, and what to expect in 2022
- What technology is improving the recruiter and candidate experiences
- What areas of technology companies are replacing
- What companies should consider when evaluating solutions today
A live Q&A will follow.
Madeline Laurano, President at Aptitude Research
Madeline Laurano is the president and founder of Aptitude Research. For over 18 years, Laurano's primary focus has been on the HCM market, specializing in talent acquisition and employee experience. Her work helps companies both validate and re-evaluate their strategies and understand the role technology can play in driving business outcomes. She has watched HCM transform from a back-office function to a strategic company initiative with a focus on partnerships, experience and efficiency.
Before founding Aptitude Research, Laurano held research roles at Aberdeen, Bersin by Deloitte, ERE Media and Brandon Hall Group. She is the co-author of Best Practices in Leading a Global Workforce and is often quoted in leading business publications including The Wall Street Journal, The Boston Globe, Yahoo News, The New York Times and The Financial Times. She is a frequent presenter at industry conferences including the HR Technology Conference and Exposition, SHRM, IHRIM, HCI's Strategic Talent Acquisition conference, Unleash, GDS International's HCM Summit, and HRO Today.
Date: Tuesday, March 8, 2022
Time: 2 – 3 p.m. ET
About Aptitude Research
Aptitude Research is a leading human capital management (HCM) research and advisory firm based in Boston. Our in-depth research and vendor assessments help HR leaders develop a deep understanding of the HCM technology landscape, including talent acquisition and engagement, to ultimately make better purchase decisions.
About Appcast
Appcast is the global leader in programmatic recruitment advertising technology and services. With advanced technology, unmatched market data and a team of the industry's best recruitment marketers, Appcast's technology and services manage over half a billion dollars in job advertising annually on behalf of more than 1,500 clients. Headquartered in Lebanon, N.H. with offices in Boston, Mass., New Brunswick, Canada and Minsk, Belarus, Appcast is a subsidiary of StepStone, one of the world's largest job classified businesses. To learn more, visit https://www.appcast.io/ and follow on Twitter @appcast_io.
