Kristi Sampson, a seasoned HR leader, joins Appcast to support rapid business growth and further strengthen its unique corporate culture
LEBANON, N.H., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Appcast, the global leader in programmatic recruitment advertising technology and services, today announced the appointment of Kristi Sampson as senior vice president (SVP) of people. Appcast created this new executive-level position to support its rapidly expanding workforce and drive the next level of growth while maintaining and strengthening the company's unique corporate culture.
In this new role, Sampson will lead and oversee Appcast's entire HR operations, ensuring optimal performance that best serves its employees and customers. She will also be responsible for driving the evolution of Appcast's company culture to help support its growth goals, leading the way to reach new milestones.
"Last year, Appcast nearly doubled in size, and this new role will ensure our company grows in a thoughtful way that puts our people first and allows our unique corporate culture to flourish," said Chris Forman, founder and CEO of Appcast. "Kristi is an accomplished professional with a wealth of experience in organizational and talent development and employee relations, and we are honored she joined our executive team."
Sampson brings more than 16 years of HR leadership experience to Appcast. Most recently, she served as senior director, HR business partner at C&S Wholesale Grocers, the largest grocery wholesaler and one of the 10 largest privately held companies in the U.S. During her 16-year career at the company, Sampson led numerous critical HR initiatives through many acquisitions, driving profitable growth along with building and leading integration plans. She also played a key role in orchestrating a comprehensive transformation of C&S Wholesale Grocers' HR model, improving partnerships, talent development and service delivery while reducing costs.
"I am thrilled to join Appcast and look forward to aligning HR's efforts to Appcast's overall strategic goals, supporting business growth and expanding development opportunities for the company's talented workforce," said Sampson. "I'm passionate about working with leadership teams to identify, develop and reward top talent. Appcast has an amazing team of individuals, and I look forward to providing ample opportunities for growth and development."
