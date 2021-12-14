LEBANON, N.H., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Appcast, the global leader in programmatic recruitment advertising technology and services, today announced an expanded partnership with iCIMS, the talent cloud company. Appcast will adopt iCIMS' new Apply Framework, recently announced as part of iCIMS' enhanced global partner program. A significant step forward for hiring innovation, iCIMS' Apply Framework helps partners extend the iCIMS apply process into their existing workflows, decreasing friction in the application process for job seekers while increasing the pipeline of qualified candidates.
"Appcast is committed to providing organizations with the data they need to attract top talent and optimize their entire hiring process. We're delighted that iCIMS shares this common vision," said Matt Molinari, chief operating officer at Appcast. "This partnership underscores the importance of building deep integrations with talent platforms to ensure that in a time of intense competition employers can hire faster and cost-effectively."
For partners like Appcast, iCIMS Apply Framework enables faster innovation and time-to-market thanks to rich, workflow-based APIs and toolkits for faster development. For mutual customers, this new framework empowers employers to minimize candidate drop-off rates and increase the volume of applications through the ATS by delivering improved, seamless experiences for job seekers. Throughout every step of the hiring process, Appcast leverages hiring funnel data to track candidate quality signals to improve return on investment.
"Appcast is a valued partner of iCIMS," says Michael Wilczak, chief strategy and development officer at iCIMS. "Together, we are improving the candidate and hiring team experiences, creating efficiencies and enabling our joint customers to make this process as frictionless as possible to capture the best talent available."
"Evaluating return on investment from job advertising has always been tricky, but using the quality integration between Appcast and iCIMS allows us to make more informed decisions with our dollars," says Ryan Dulac, senior manager of talent acquisition at Landmark Health. "Since setting up our quality integration, we have seen a reduction in cost per hire, and we're also able to track both cost per applicant and cost per qualified applicant. I'd highly recommend it to anyone looking to get more bang for their buck."
About Appcast
Appcast is the global leader in programmatic recruitment advertising technology and services. With advanced technology, unmatched market data and a team of the industry's best recruitment marketers, Appcast's technology and services manage over half a billion dollars in job advertising annually on behalf of more than 1,500 clients. Headquartered in Lebanon, N.H. with offices in Boston, Mass., New Brunswick, Canada and Minsk, Belarus, Appcast is a subsidiary of StepStone, one of the world's largest job classified businesses. To learn more, visit https://www.appcast.io/ and follow on Twitter @appcast_io.
