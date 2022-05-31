The peer-recognized awards program recognizes Appcast Premium, a comprehensive, enterprise managed service for optimizing all recruitment advertising needs
LEBANON, N.H. , May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Appcast, the global leader in programmatic recruitment advertising technology and services, today announced that Appcast Premium, a comprehensive enterprise-managed service for optimizing a company's entire digital job advertising program, has been named a 2022 SIIA CODiE Award finalist in the "Best Human Capital or Talent Management Solution" category.
The award recognizes Appcast Premium for its innovation in combining programmatic technology with its team of recruitment advertising experts to help companies find qualified candidates quickly, efficiently and cost-effectively. Revolutionizing the way employers buy and optimize job ads, Appcast Premium has been instrumental in delivering qualified candidates and filling recruitment pipelines when hiring has been exceptionally challenging. In fact, a large U.S. employer using Appcast Premium saw a 59% increase in hires and a 36% decrease in cost per hire.
"Appcast is in great company as a finalist of SIIA's CODiE awards," said Chris Forman, founder and CEO of Appcast. "In today's grueling labor market, talent acquisition teams face a long list of challenges when recruiting for their open roles. It's our mission to provide them with an expert-led, data-driven solution to these challenges so they can focus on the human side of recruiting."
The SIIA CODiE Awards, the long-running, premier awards program for the software and information industries are produced by the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software, education, media and digital content industries. Appcast Premium was selected as one of 137 finalists across 43 business categories in a talent-packed field of nominees.
"The 2022 CODiE Award finalists highlight the products and people who drove their industries forward through innovative products and leadership in these uncertain times," said SIIA President Jeff Joseph. "These honorees continue the proud tradition of CODiE Award finalists of recognizing the most impactful products, services and leaders of their time, setting a foundation for the next generation of innovators. Congratulations to all who received this well-earned acknowledgment."
The SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry's only peer-recognized awards program. Finalists are determined by industry experts. CODiE Award winners will be announced during the virtual winner announcement celebrations on June 8 and June 9, 2022.
About Appcast
Appcast is the global leader in programmatic recruitment advertising technology and services. With advanced technology, unmatched market data and a team of the industry's best recruitment marketers, Appcast's technology and services manage job advertising annually on behalf of more than 1,500 clients. Headquartered in Lebanon, N.H. with offices in Boston, Mass. and New Brunswick, Canada, Appcast is a subsidiary of StepStone, a leading digital recruitment platform that connects companies with the right talent and helps people find the right job. To learn more, visit http://www.appcast.io and follow on Twitter @appcast_io.
About the SIIA CODiE™ Awards
The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase technology's finest financial information, business and education products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE.
About Software and Information Industry Association (SIIA)
SIIA is the only professional organization connecting more than 450 data, financial information, education technology, specialized content and publishing companies. Our diverse members provide the critical data, content and information that drives the global economy, informs financial networks, connects learners and educators, and drives innovation. Learn more at siia.net.
