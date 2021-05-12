LEBANON, N.H., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Appcast, the global leader in programmatic recruitment advertising technology and services, today announced that it has been named to Inc. magazine's 2021 "Best Workplaces" list. Based on employee feedback, the annual list recognizes American companies that have created exceptional workplaces and company culture whether teams are operating in person or remotely.
The global pandemic redefined the workplace in 2020. In being named to Inc. magazine's "Best Workplaces" list, Appcast joins an impressive group of top organizations dedicated to fostering employee growth and company culture despite a year of uncertainty. Each nominated company took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, on topics including management effectiveness, perks and employee engagement. The organization's benefits were also audited to determine the company's overall score and ranking.
The survey findings show that 100% of Appcast employees are engaged, with 95.65% characterized as highly engaged. Eighty-eight percent of both male and female employees see professional growth and career development opportunities at Appcast, underscoring Appcast's commitment to providing all employees equal access to learning and professional development opportunities.
"The Appcast team is incredibly honored to be recognized by Inc. as a top U.S. workplace. As a group of people with varied backgrounds, skill sets and interests, our shared values are at the heart of everything we do and keep us grounded on the same path," said Chris Forman, CEO and founder of Appcast. "To deliver cutting-edge recruitment technology solutions and continue delighting our customers, we must put our people first. We are thrilled to be recognized for our commitment to creating an environment where our people feel engaged and supported, where they have opportunities to learn and grow, and where their contributions and successes are shared within the communities where we live and work."
"The definition of a positive workplace has changed drastically over the past year," says Inc. magazine editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "Stocked fridges and nap pods were no longer perks many companies could rely on once work went remote. So, this year's list is even more important as it reveals organizations that continue to enrich the lives of its employees amid a pandemic."
