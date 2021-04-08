LEBANON, N.H, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WHAT
As the U.S. economy begins to reopen and organizations ramp up hiring efforts, new data reveals a concerning reduction in job seeker engagement in Q1 2021. The sudden rise in demand for workers and reduction in supply of candidates is leading to an increase in talent acquisition (TA) costs and more open roles without enough applicants.
To break down the latest labor and recruitment market trends, Appcast, a global leader in programmatic recruitment advertising technology and services, will host a live webinar titled, Recruiting News Alert: U.S. Recruiting Market Tightens Materially in Q1. During the webinar, Appcast founder and CEO, Chris Forman, will provide actionable tips to help organizations navigate today's tightening labor market and remain competitive.
Attendees will learn:
- How the emerging economic recovery is impacting employer demand for candidates
- Why this sudden increase in demand for workers and a dramatic decrease in the supply of job seekers is creating fierce competition for top talent
- Which tools and strategies companies can use to engage and convert job seekers in this environment
A live Q&A will follow.
Chris Forman, Founder and CEO, Appcast
With more than 25 years of industry experience, Chris Forman is a pioneer in the development and deployment of smarter technology tools that have helped thousands of companies recruit and hire millions of people around the globe.
Date: Thursday, April 15, 2021
Time: 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET
To register for this free event, please visit: https://info.appcast.io/webinar/recruiting-news-alert-us-recruiting-in-q1-pr
About Appcast
Appcast is the global leader in programmatic recruitment advertising technology and services. With advanced technology, unmatched market data and a team of the industry's best recruitment marketers, Appcast's technology and services manage over half a billion dollars in job advertising annually on behalf of more than 1,500 clients. Headquartered in Lebanon, N.H. with offices in Boston, Mass., New Brunswick, Canada and Minsk, Belarus, Appcast is a subsidiary of StepStone, one of the world's largest job classified businesses, and a proud member of the Axel Springer SE family. To learn more, visit https://www.appcast.io/ and follow on Twitter @appcast_io.
