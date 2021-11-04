LEBANON, N.H., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WHAT
As record-high quit rates and wage gains continue to contribute to an unusual labor market, many recruitment professionals are wondering how long these factors will continue to affect recruiting outcomes and when labor shortages will ease.
To help organizations grapple with these challenges, Appcast, the global leader in programmatic recruitment advertising technology and services, will host a live webinar titled, "Labor Market Update: How the Rise of Quitting is Impacting Recruiting." During the webinar, Appcast labor economist, Andrew Flowers, will share new data and provide actionable tips to help talent professionals fine-tune recruiting strategies in a worker-empowered job market.
Attendees will receive expert insight on:
- How record-high quitting and wage gains impact recruiting strategies
- How recruitment marketers can target and attract talent from adjacent industries to expand their pool of potential candidates
- A forecast for the hectic holiday hiring season and tips to prepare for more labor market shifts in 2022
A live Q&A will follow.
Andrew Flowers, labor economist at Appcast
A recognized expert on economic policy, the U.S. labor market and macroeconomy, Flowers brings nearly 15 years of industry insights and experience to Appcast. Prior to joining Appcast, Flowers spent nearly three years at Indeed.com as an economist at its global research institute, the Hiring Lab, and earlier, he was the quantitative editor and an economics writer at FiveThirtyEight. Throughout his impressive career, he has produced more than 30 research reports and is often sought-after to provide insight on the changing labor market.
Date: Tuesday, November 9, 2021
Time: 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET
https://info.appcast.io/webinar/labor-market-update-how-the-rise-of-quitting-is-impacting-recruiting-pr
Appcast is the global leader in programmatic recruitment advertising technology and services. With advanced technology, unmatched market data and a team of the industry's best recruitment marketers, Appcast's technology and services manage over half a billion dollars in job advertising annually on behalf of more than 1,500 clients. Headquartered in Lebanon, N.H. with offices in Boston, Mass., New Brunswick, Canada and Minsk, Belarus, Appcast is a subsidiary of StepStone, one of the world's largest job classified businesses. To learn more, visit https://www.appcast.io/ and follow on Twitter @appcast_io.
