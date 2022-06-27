Andrew Flowers, labor economist at Appcast, will share expert insight on the labor market and what is on the horizon for recruiting in America
LEBANON, N.H., June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Andrew Flowers, labor economist at Appcast, will share expert insight on the labor market and what is on the horizon for recruiting in America.
WHAT
Appcast, the global leader in programmatic recruitment advertising technology and services, will host a live webinar to help recruiting professionals better understand the many shifts our economy has experienced in the first half of 2022 and anticipated labor market trends over the next few months.
While many organizations are still working to keep up with the demands of hiring surges, others have tightened hiring as a result of changing interest rates and monetary policy. Appcast's upcoming webinar will equip talent acquisition leaders with strategies to plan and forecast recruiting needs amidst an ever-changing market.
Webinar attendees will:
- Learn more about the latest hiring and unemployment insights
- Gain a deeper understanding of the impact on hourly vs. salary roles
- Receive recommendations for recruitment planning based on Andrew's expert advice and predictions for the economy
Attendees are eligible for 1 SHRM professional development credit (PDC).
WHO
Andrew Flowers, labor economist at Appcast
A recognized expert on economic policy, the U.S. labor market and macroeconomy, Flowers brings nearly 15 years of industry insights and experience to Appcast. Prior to joining Appcast, Flowers spent nearly three years at Indeed.com as an economist at its global research institute, the Hiring Lab, and earlier, he was the quantitative editor and an economics writer at FiveThirtyEight. Throughout his career, he has produced more than 30 research reports and is often sought-after to provide insight on the changing labor market.
WHEN & WHERE
Date: Wednesday, June 29, 2022
Time: 2 – 3 p.m. ET
To register for this free event, please visit: https://info.appcast.io/webinar/2022-midyear-recruiting-trends-predictions-website
About Appcast
Appcast is the global leader in programmatic recruitment advertising technology and services. With advanced technology, unmatched market data and a team of the industry's best recruitment marketers, Appcast's technology and services manage job advertising annually on behalf of more than 1,500 clients. Headquartered in Lebanon, N.H. with offices in Boston, Mass. and New Brunswick, Canada, Appcast is a subsidiary of StepStone, a leading digital recruitment platform that connects companies with the right talent and helps people find the right job. To learn more, visit http://www.appcast.io and follow on Twitter @appcast_io.
Media Contact
Elizabeth Buccianti, Gabriel Marketing Group (for Appcast), 407-463-8865, elizabethb@gabrielmarketing.com
SOURCE Appcast