LEBANON, N.H., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Appcast, the global leader in programmatic recruitment advertising technology and services, today announced that it won a 2021 MarTech Breakthrough Award in the "Best Digital Ad Network" category for its programmatic job advertising exchange, Xcelerate. In receiving this award, Appcast is recognized for its outstanding innovation in delivering intelligent recruitment advertising technology that helps organizations fill their recruiting pipelines with qualified candidates.
In today's ever-shifting labor market, finding and attracting top talent are critical to remaining competitive. Launched in May 2020, Appcast Xcelerate is intelligent programmatic recruiting software that strategically distributes job ads to its massive network of more than 10,000 job sites. A data-driven, customer-centric solution that provides agility and efficiency, Xcelerate helps companies reduce cost-per-hire by up to 60%, increase qualified candidate volume by up to 200%, and meet diversity hiring goals by reaching 23% more candidates from underrepresented groups. Xcelerate integrates seamlessly with applicant tracking systems (ATS) and uses real-time market and performance data and advanced algorithms to reach qualified candidates where they live, work and play online.
"We are honored to be recognized by MarTech Breakthrough Awards for our robust intelligent job advertising solutions that provide organizations with unmatched reach to qualified job seekers," said Chris Forman, founder and CEO of Appcast. "At Appcast, we are mission-focused on helping customers find and attract the best talent. This accolade is a testament to this mission."
The annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards program recognizes the best companies, technologies, products and services in the global marketing, sales and advertising technology industry. This year's program attracted more than 2,850 nominations from around the world. Winners were selected based on product innovation by an expert panel of judges who represent a mix of technical, business, academic and marketing expertise within the industry.
