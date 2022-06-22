Appcast earns the prestigious industry recognition for Appcast Premium, its comprehensive, enterprise, managed service for optimizing all recruitment advertising needs
LEBANON, N.H., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Appcast, the global leader in programmatic recruitment advertising technology and services, today announced that Appcast Premium, a comprehensive, enterprise managed service for optimizing an employer's entire digital job advertising program, has been named the Best Human Capital or Talent Management Solution of 2022 as part of the annual SIIA CODiE Awards. The CODiE Awards recognize the companies producing the most innovative business technology products across the country and around the world.
"To be recognized by the experts and industry peers of the SIIA Codie Awards and the rigor of this review process is truly humbling," said Chris Forman, founder and CEO of Appcast. "I am tremendously proud of the technology and the people behind Appcast Premium and the unparalleled support they provide to our clients every day, especially given the challenging conditions of the labor market."
Appcast Premium combines programmatic technology with a team of recruitment advertising experts, to help companies find qualified people quickly, helping fill recruitment needs for all open positions. Revolutionizing the way employers buy and optimize job ads, Appcast Premium dramatically improves ROI and simplifies vendor management, offering customized reports of job ad performance data with actionable insights. Appcast Premium can track each applicant to a hire, ensuring recruitment advertising budgets are constantly optimized, even when labor market conditions make it challenging to get candidates.
"Even during these tumultuous times, business application, software, service and product providers continued the industry's long tradition of developing and marketing innovative solutions to meet business needs," said SIIA President Jeff Joseph. "We are proud to recognize this year's class of CODiE Award winners. They truly represent the best of the best in a highly competitive and ever-evolving market."
The Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software and digital content industries, announced the full slate of CODiE winners during an online winner announcement June 8 in the metaverse.
Acknowledged as the premier awards program for the software and information industries for over 35 years, the SIIA CODiE Awards are produced by the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software, education, media and digital content industries. Appcast Premium was honored as one of 46 winners across the 45 business technology categories, including seven leadership categories recognizing outstanding companies, individuals and teams.
The SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry's only peer-reviewed awards program. The first-round review of all nominees is conducted by software and business technology experts with considerable industry expertise, including analysts, media, bloggers, bankers and investors. The scores from the expert judge review determine the finalists. SIIA members then vote on the finalist products, and the scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners.
Forty-three awards were given this year for products and services deployed specifically for B2B software, information and media companies, including the Best Overall Business Technology Product, awarded to the product with the highest scores of both rounds of judging.
More information about the Awards is available at: siia.net/CODiE.
Details about the winners are listed at https://siia.net/codie/business-technology-winners/
About the SIIA CODiE™ Awards
The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology's finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE.
About Appcast
Appcast is the global leader in programmatic recruitment advertising technology and services. With advanced technology, unmatched market data and a team of the industry's best recruitment marketers, Appcast's technology and services manage job advertising annually on behalf of more than 1,500 clients. Headquartered in Lebanon, N.H. with offices in Boston, Mass. and New Brunswick, Canada, Appcast is a subsidiary of StepStone, a leading digital recruitment platform that connects companies with the right talent and helps people find the right job. To learn more, visit http://www.appcast.io and follow on Twitter @appcast_io.
Media Contact
Elizabeth Buccianti, Gabriel Marketing Group (for Appcast), 407-463-8865, elizabethb@gabrielmarketing.com
Jennifer Baranowski, SIIA, 1.949.448.0545, jbaranowski@siia.net
SOURCE Appcast