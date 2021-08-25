LEBANON, N.H., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Appcast, the global leader in programmatic recruitment advertising technology and services, today announced that it won a 2021 Gold Stevie Award in the "Human Capital Management Solution" category for its programmatic job advertising technology, Xcelerate. In receiving this award, Appcast is recognized for having a leading business technology solution that streamlines human resources management and talent acquisition.
"We are thrilled to be recognized by the International Business Awards with a Gold Stevie Award for Xcelerate," said Chris Forman, founder and CEO of Appcast. "At Appcast, we are passionate about helping great companies find great talent. Xcelerate is a key tool for making that happen, particularly at a time when competition for talent is so intense."
As organizations navigate a challenging labor market, Appcast Xcelerate is helping employers attract qualified candidates and meet hiring goals, including diversity and inclusion. Programmatic recruiting software, Xcelerate integrates seamlessly with employers' applicant tracking systems (ATS) and uses real-time market and job ad performance data and advanced algorithms to automatically select the best places to post jobs from a network of more than 10,000 job sites. Xcelerate's programmatic rules prevent organizations from overspending on job postings and provide employers the flexibility to turn job ads on and off to remain agile as the market shifts and hiring needs change. Further, real-time dashboards deliver enhanced data analytics and visualizations, enabling employers to view job ad performance and make all job ad buying decisions from one platform.
"What we've seen in this year's IBA nominations is that organizations around the world, in every sector, have continued to innovate and succeed, despite the setbacks, obstacles and tragedies of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher. "All of this year's Stevie Award winners are to be applauded for their persistence and their resilience. We look forward to celebrating their achievements with them during our 8 December virtual awards ceremony."
The International Business Awards are the world's premier business awards program. More than 3,700 nominations from organizations in 63 nations and territories were submitted this year for consideration across a wide range of categories. Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 260 executives worldwide who participated in the judging process from June through early August 2021.
Details about The International Business Awards and the lists of Stevie Award winners are available at http://www.StevieAwards.com/IBA.
To learn more about Appcast Xcelerate, visit https://www.appcast.io/appcast-xcelerate/
About Appcast
Appcast is the global leader in programmatic recruitment advertising technology and services. With advanced technology, unmatched market data and a team of the industry's best recruitment marketers, Appcast's technology and services manage over half a billion dollars in job advertising annually on behalf of more than 1,500 clients. Headquartered in Lebanon, N.H. with offices in Boston, Mass., New Brunswick, Canada and Minsk, Belarus, Appcast is a subsidiary of StepStone, one of the world's largest job classified businesses, and a proud member of the Axel Springer SE family. To learn more, visit https://www.appcast.io/ and follow on Twitter @appcast_io.
About the Stevie Awards
Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.
Media Contact
Amanda Corey, Gabriel Marketing Group (for Appcast), 202-494-0098, amandac@gabrielmarketing.com
SOURCE Appcast