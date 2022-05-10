AppComputing joins ERPVAR.com, a network of SAP Business One, Sage Intacct, NetSuite, and Acumatica add-on ISVs and Acumatica partners to offer a comprehensive solution for budgeting and global consolidation.
MISSION VIEJO, Calif., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AppComputing joins ERPVAR's exclusive network of Acumatica add-on ISVs and Acumatica partners. The ERPVAR directory for Acumatica ISVs highlights AppComputing 's offerings. Thousands of ERPVAR blog subscribers will benefit from AppComputing's insight and expertise via ERPVAR's Acumatica partner blog contribution.
AppComputing is an Acumatica certified partner offering multi entity, multi currency, complex ownership, enterprise budgeting and planning, analytics and global consolidation accounting software for Acumatica. AppComputing accommodates any complex budget or forecast model while offering easy implementation and easy report creation.
The top 8 AppComputing features are as follows.
1. Cloud-based global consolidation for managing mulit-entity, multi-currency, complex ownership and multi-layer step consolidation.
2. Cloud-Based Manufacturing Resource Planning (MRP) based on future order projections.
3. Retail sales module can project and track retail sales per region, category and sales items.
4. Cloud-based budgeting & planning for managing corporate performance, including scenario planning, budget vs. actual, analytics and dashboard reporting.
5. Pre-built data modeling. Upon initial sign-up, all the data structure and modeling are fully populated.
6. The typical implementation time is within a day or two.
7. Easy Collaboration.
8. Secure 24x7 Online Access.
About ERP VAR
Established in 2012 and headquartered in Orange County, CA, ERPVAR represents the collective expertise of Sage 100, Sage 300, Sage Intacct, Microsoft Dynamics, Acumatica, and QuickBooks Enterprise integrated software vendors (ISVs) combined with the expertise of local implementation ERP partners. These local ERP partners provide end-users with a thorough needs analysis to determine which ERP software functionality is required to address their unique needs. Learn more by visiting https://www.erpvar.com/acumatica-erp-consultant.
About AppComputing
AppComputing was established in 2008 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA. AppComputing is cloud based global consolidation, multi entity, multi currency, complex ownership. enterprise budgeting and planning, analytics and reporting software. Learn more by visiting https://www.appcomputing.com.
