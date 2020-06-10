BOSTON, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Appcues expands its Product-Led Growth Platform with the introduction of Appcues Localization, a new feature that makes it easy to onboard, educate, and support users in their native language.
"There is a longstanding assumption that enough people on the web feel comfortable using English, especially when buying high-tech or expensive products," says Common Sense Advisory founder Don DePalma.
But research shows that — even when they are comfortable with English as a second language — most people prefer speaking, reading, and making purchasing decisions in their native language. When it comes to digital product experiences, this highlights a significant personalization gap for businesses around the world.
"Three out of every four consumers prefer to buy products in their native language, yet the vast majority of digital product experiences are still monolingual," said Jackson Noel, Appcues' CEO and co-founder. "Our customers choose Appcues to deliver personalized and delightful user experiences that drive business growth, and Appcues Localization further delivers on that promise. Appcues customers can now create and target multilingual, in-app content in a matter of minutes."
With Appcues Localization, businesses can create in-app content in their preferred language, export the content to be translated in-house or using a third-party translation service, import the translated content for an unlimited number of languages, and then publish in one go.
"At Lightspeed, we have four main supported languages with more on the way. This new localization feature from Appcues has really helped us streamline our translation workflow by significantly decreasing the time and effort required on our part to ensure that all our flows are available in a user's preferred language," said Cece Culver-Grey, Product Content Manager, Lightspeed HQ. "We can now do in minutes what used to take a good half hour for each flow and that's a major win for us."
Ready to learn more about Appcues Localization? Head over to appcues.com/localization for more information or to schedule a chat with a Localization specialist.
