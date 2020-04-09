SAN FRANCISCO, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Appdome, the industry defining, no-code mobile integration and solutions platform, today announced that it has joined Check Point Software Technologies' (NASDAQ: CHKP) OPSEC Technology Partner Program. Appdome is also introducing Appdome for SandBlast App Protect, a no-code solution that empowers organizations to build Check Point's mobile threat defense service into Android and iOS apps and combine it with Appdome app-level security to achieve comprehensive protection.
CISOs are aware of the need for mobile app security, but they often lack the ability to control product roadmaps or assign development resources. Organizations using Appdome can build the Check Point SandBlast App Protect service into any app, with no development resources or coding required.
"With SandBlast App Protect, mobile developers can secure their iOS and Android customer facing apps, and Appdome makes it so incredibly easy to build the SDK into any app," said Itai Greenberg, vice president of product management and marketing at Check Point. "Once SandBlast App Protect is incorporated into an app, it is able to understand the environment in which it is operating, assess its risk, and prevent compromise from a wide array of threats."
Check Point SandBlast Mobile protects against known and unknown mobile threats, including malicious apps, Man-in-the-Middle, keylogging, mobile malware, OS vulnerabilities, and command and control exploits. Appdome for Check Point SandBlast App Protect also is self-defending, as Appdome's ONEShield app hardening is added to each implementation. Check Point can complement the SandBlast App Protect implementation with Appdome's comprehensive Appdome Mobile Security Suite to add mobile data encryption, code obfuscation, OS integrity and more.
Appdome CEO Tom Tovar said, "By becoming a Check Point OPSEC technology partner, Appdome helps remove the product friction that emerges when CISOs ask for additional security or product security. Appdome for SandBlast App Protect and the Appdome Mobile Security Suite put CISOs in the driver's seat when it comes to mobile security, eliminating all excuses for putting off ensuring apps are safe from cyber threats."
For more information on Appdome for SandBlast App Protect, please visit http://appdome.com/checkpoint or watch this two-minute video.
About Appdome
Appdome changes the way people build mobile apps. Appdome's industry defining no-code mobile solutions platform uses a patented, artificial-intelligence coding technology to power a self-serve, user-friendly service that anyone can use to build new security, authentication, access, enterprise mobility, mobile threat, analytics and more into any Android and iOS app instantly. There are over 25,000 unique combinations of mobile features, kits, vendors, standards, SDKs and APIs available on Appdome. Over 150+ leading financial, healthcare, government, and m-commerce providers use Appdome to consistently deliver richer and safer mobile experiences to millions of mobile end users, eliminating complex development and accelerating mobile app lifecycles. For more information, visit www.appdome.com.