WALNUT CREEK, Calif., June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Exadel (www.exadel.com), a global provider of digital platform engineering solutions and services, today announced Appery.io, its leading low code development platform, now offers new subscription tiers. The plans - Beginner and Ultimate - aim to broaden the range of users and accessibility of the platform. Appery.io has also updated its overage policy and added a new default proxy feature.
The Appery.io Beginner Plan is intended for developers looking to build small, lightweight apps. The Ultimate plan, which is the most comprehensive subscription option, is designed for mid-sized enterprise users wanting to develop more robust applications. The Ultimate Plan comes with five hours per month of dedicated professional support service that includes help with coding, custom logic, third party libraries, API integration and debugging. These are in addition to the Pro and Team Plans currently available, which offer more intermediate pricing and support options. The 14-day free trial of Appery.io and the custom-built plan options are still available. New and current users can upgrade or change their subscription level at any time. Basic details of the Beginner and Ultimate Plans include:
- Beginner:
- $25/month
- 1 developer seat
- 2 apps supported
- 50,000 API calls
- Ultimate:
- $600/month ($500/month for annual payment)
- 5 hours a month of dedicated services
- 10 developer seats
- 12 apps supported
- 2.5 million API calls
"We are pleased to offer a broader range of Appery.io subscription services to the low code development community," said Eldar Chernitsky, Head of Product at Appery.io. "As technology companies begin to shift to more remote work, low code will become key to these organizations' growth and innovation initiatives. Now with four subscription options available in Appery.io, individual developers and organizations of any size can start taking advantage of low code development at a price point that works for them."
Additionally, Appery.io now offers up to 20x more platform API calls in its Pro and Team Plans, with more relaxed overage charges:
- Pro: 1 million platform API calls per month; $00.00020 per overage call
- Team: 2 million platform API calls per month; $00.00020 per overage call
The latest release of Appery.io allows users to connect REST APIs via a default proxy which allows them to integrate REST services more easily.
About Exadel
Exadel is a leading digital platform engineering services provider. Through technical software development, Exadel helps Fortune 500 clients accelerate their digital transformations by providing innovative solutions, services and engineering expertise. Exadel enables clients to engage competitively with their customers by delivering products and platforms at optimal efficiency. With 20+ locations and delivery centers across the US and Europe, Exadel solves the most complex engineering problems using recognized agile practices, offering a high-quality and skilled mix of multi-shore resources with deep knowledge of advanced technologies.
About Appery.io
Appery.io is a low-code, rapid development, integration and deployment platform created by Exadel for delivering cross-device apps in the enterprise. It combines enterprise-grade integration middleware with a browser-based rapid development environment and mobile backend services to accelerate enterprise mobilization. Appery.io enables developers and business analysts to rapidly create and run apps that help businesses of all sizes increase revenues and improve productivity.
