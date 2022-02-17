TORONTO, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Appficiency is expanding their product and service offering into the Microsoft ecosystem to provide even more innovative business and technology solutions for their growing client base. Appficiency will focus on enhancing organizational productivity solutions such as IT support, collaboration, and database management on Microsoft 365, SharePoint, and Azure.
"Our clients continue to grow rapidly and are constantly asking us if we can assist them further with their increasingly complex technology requirements. We are beyond excited to let them know that in addition to being their trusted ERP advisor, we now also offer our clients complimentary productivity solutions in the Microsoft space to help them further grow their business," said Michael Diep, COO and Head of the new Global Microsoft Practice at Appficiency. "Our foundation will always be grounded in our heritage ERP solutions but we can't wait to show how much more we can help our clients through our new Microsoft solutions as well!".
To learn more about Appficiency's product and service offerings, please connect with us on LinkedIn or visit us at appficiencyinc.com. If you would like to learn more about our new Microsoft offering, please contact Diana Alarcon at dalarcon@appficencyinc.com for more information.
About Appficiency
Established in Toronto in 2014, Appficiency is a provider of IT consulting services focusing on leading ERP solutions in North America and around the world. Appficiency is committed to serving our clients by helping them respond to complex business issues and/or evolving service needs and opportunities with innovative technologies. Over the past few years, Appficiency has grown to be market makers that have redefined industry solutions with complex software adaptations in markets like warehouse distribution, advertising, media, publishing and construction.
Media Contact
Diana Alarcon, Appficiency Inc., 1 866-684-1118, dalarcon@appficiencyinc.com
SOURCE Appficiency Inc.