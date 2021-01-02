MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On March 10, 2021 at 12-1pm ET appficiency, a leading provider of IT consulting services for Oracle NetSuite in North America, teams up with Spikeball to bring NetSuite users a unique opportunity to learn more about the benefits of this dynamic and expansive platform in relation to wholesale product distribution.
Hosted and facilitated by appficiency, this exclusive NetSuite webinar will feature special guest speaker, Jurie Victor, Spikeball Director of Finance & Accounting. As a groundbreaking leader in the sports products industry, Jurie offers unique insight into the various facets of product distribution, and scaling to meet demand.
Launched in 2008, Spikeball has grown into an international phenomenon, harnessing over 4 million players worldwide. Teams are 2 on 2, and the object of the game is to bounce the ball off a central net so that the opposing team cannot return the volley. Headquartered in Chicago USA, Spikeball now employs 40 full-time staff members, and hosts over 150 global tournaments each year. Their product has been mentioned on the popular TV shows including Shark Tank and The Today Show, and has gained support and recognition from YouTube celebrity Casey Neistat, comedy group Dude Perfect, Inc Magazine, and countless athletes and celebrities. When it comes to product distribution, Spikeball knows what it's doing.
Registration for the Product Distribution with NetSuite Webinar is now open, and the first 50 registrants will receive a complementary SpikeBall gift pack.
More About appficiency:
Since 2014, appficiency has grown to be one of the best-in-class NetSuite Alliance partner companies, providing NetSuite products and services. With a 100% NetSuite focused consultancy infrastructure, and over 50+ years of senior-level NetSuite experience, the appficiency team has worked through 100's of solution cycles with clients. Their expertise, experience and customer-focused solutions ensures that clients can maximize their NetSuite investment to their utmost satisfaction.
