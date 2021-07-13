SAN FRANCISCO, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AppFrontier, makers of Chargent, a top-rated payment solution on Salesforce AppExchange, today announced it has launched Chargent Commerce Connector on Salesforce AppExchange, expanding payment connection possibilities for Salesforce Commerce Cloud customers. The Chargent Commerce Connector integrates payments functionality, such as gateway integrations and state-of-the-art payforms, anywhere and everywhere inside the Salesforce platform.
Built on the Salesforce Platform, Chargent Commerce Connector is currently available on AppExchange at https://appexchange.salesforce.com/appxListingDetail?listingId=a0N3u00000PGOALEA5
Chargent Commerce Connector
Connecting payment gateways to B2B2C Commerce checkout, the Order Management System and B2B Commerce is not easy for many businesses. Chargent makes connecting to payment gateways simple.
Integration from Commerce Cloud to Cybersource is now ready in under 15 minutes. Chargent will be adding more gateways to the connector as customers request them, including Adyen, Stripe and many other gateways. All Commerce Cloud products and payment features are currently supported.
With more than 10 years of operating experience and over 400 AppExchange customer reviews, Chargent's software and payments knowledge is now available to customers via AppExchange and can be implemented in minutes.
"At Chargent we are 100% payments and we are 100% Salesforce focused. This has been our only focus for a decade. We used our experience to make this tool drop dead simple. The Chargent Commerce Connector makes it easy for you to use your gateway of choice in Commerce Cloud," said Micaiah Filkins, Co-Founder and President, AppFrontier.
About Salesforce AppExchange
Salesforce AppExchange, the world's leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies to sell, service, market and engage in entirely new ways. With more than 6,000 listings, 9 million customer installs and 117,000 peer reviews, it is the most comprehensive source of cloud, mobile, social, IoT, analytics and artificial intelligence technologies for businesses.
Additional Resources
Follow Chargent on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/AppFrontierLLC/
Follow AppFrontier on Linkedin :http://www.linkedin.com/company/appfrontier-llc
Follow Chargent on Twitter: https://twitter.com/chargent_app
Like Salesforce on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/salesforce
Follow Salesforce on Twitter: https://twitter.com/salesforce
Salesforce, AppExchange, Commerce Cloud and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.
About AppFrontier
Chargent Payments for Salesforce is a leading payment solution on Salesforce AppExchange for credit card, direct debit and recurring billing. Chargent puts you in control of your payments, managing everything 100% on the Salesforce platform. Capture revenue faster, eliminate duplicate data entry, and improve the order or invoicing process by adding payments. Chargent includes direct connections to 30+ payment gateways, and has been trusted by millions of users since 2008. Its parent company AppFrontier is headquartered in San Francisco.
Media Contact
David Hecht, AppFrontier LLC, +1 (415) 275-1115 Ext: 42, david@appfrontier.com
David Hecht, AppFrontier LLC, 4152751115 42, david@appfrontier.com
SOURCE AppFrontier LLC