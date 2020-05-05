NEW YORK, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Applica, a leading provider of AI-based Robotic Text Automation (RTA) solutions for enterprises, announced that it is one of five Cool Vendors named in the April 2020 Gartner report titled Cool Vendors in Natural Language Technology.
The report states that "while language-processing capabilities have been possible for several decades, a new generation of capabilities has emerged. These capabilities use methods that are informed by deep neural networks and machine learning, in addition to previous methods."1
"At Applica we believe in a future where humans are liberated from repeatable tasks and moved to higher level work. To us, this recognition by Gartner validates our commitment and passion to leveraging advances in machine learning, natural language processing, and data science to help our customers realize tangible business value from AI," said Piotr Surma, Co-founder and CEO of Applica.
Gartner notes, "Enterprises have huge volumes of structured and unstructured textual data sources, and access to many additional textual feeds and sources online. Much of this data is not used at all to enhance their position and services."2
"Applica is committed to helping organizations realize there are more effective ways to manage unstructured and semi-structured data, much of which is not automated with existing tools. We look forward to onboarding more companies to Applica RTA – an unrivaled AI platform that boosts efficiencies, is easy to use, and fast to deploy," adds Piotr Surma, Co-founder and CEO of Applica.
1, 2 Gartner "Cool Vendors in Natural Language Technology," Bern Elliot, et al, 16 April 2020
About Applica
Applica is a leading provider of AI-based Robotic Text Automation solutions for enterprises. Applica's proprietary, brain-inspired technology interprets documents and makes human-like decisions regardless of data type, layout or language. It is rapidly trained to new use-cases by non-experts with a minimum of customer data and continually self-learns from interactions with end users. The platform is used by financial institutions, media companies, debt collection agencies, law firms, and public sector institutions to automate processes that require deep text comprehension.
