Set to grow by USD 463.12 million during 2021-2025, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the applicant tracking systems market to register a CAGR of about 6%. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Alphabet Inc., Automatic Data Processing Inc., ClearCompany Inc., Greenhouse Software Inc., iCIMS Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Jobvite Inc., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, and Workday Inc. are some of the major market participants. Factors such as the cost-effective and less time-consuming, growing emphasis on streamlining HR functions, and a rise in foreign student enrollments will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Applicant Tracking Systems Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Applicant Tracking Systems Market is segmented as below:
- Deployment
- Cloud-based
- On-premises
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
Applicant Tracking Systems Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the applicant tracking systems market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Alphabet Inc., Automatic Data Processing Inc., ClearCompany Inc., Greenhouse Software Inc., iCIMS Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Jobvite Inc., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, and Workday Inc.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Applicant Tracking Systems Market size
- Applicant Tracking Systems Market trends
- Applicant Tracking Systems Market industry analysis
Recruitment using social media-integrated ATS is likely to emerge as one of the primary trends in the market. However, the availability of open-source applications may threaten the growth of the market.
Applicant Tracking Systems Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist applicant tracking systems market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the applicant tracking systems market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the applicant tracking systems market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of applicant tracking systems market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Deployment
- Market segments
- Comparison by Deployment
- Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- On-premises - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Deployment
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Competitive scenario
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Alphabet Inc.
- Automatic Data Processing Inc.
- ClearCompany Inc.
- Greenhouse Software Inc.
- iCIMS Inc.
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Jobvite Inc.
- Oracle Corp.
- SAP SE
- Workday Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
