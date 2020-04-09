AUSTIN, Texas and SAN FRANCISCO, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Airbrake, a leading application performance and code-level error monitoring software company, announced an $11 million financing round led by Elsewhere Partners. Airbrake offers real-time error monitoring for the end-to-end application stack, improving the efficiency of continuous integration and continuous development (CI/CD).
Airbrake takes CI/CD to the next level by revealing real-time application errors, combining code-scanning and error-logging before it reaches the end-user. This increases the velocity that companies can release high quality applications, reduces development costs, and improves customer retention.
"Airbrake grew rapidly and profitably under the product-focused leadership of Joe Godfrey," said Nick Stoffregen, Vice President at Elsewhere Partners. "The company created a product that developers love, and Airbrake has grown organically as a result, without dedicated sales and marketing teams."
Several senior-level software company veterans have joined Airbrake to expand the Go-To-Market strategy and product roadmap. The team plans to focus on increasing value to the developer community and helping businesses accelerate digital transformation.
The expanded executive team includes:
- Shelley Perry, Executive Chairman (Insight Partners, NTT, HP, TicketMaster)
- Treb Ryan, CEO (Dimension Data, OpSource)
- Eric Anderson, CTO (CopperEgg, Oracle, StackEngine)
- Chad Savoy, CRO (Datadog, SolarWinds)
- Joe Godfrey, CPO (Amazon, Ancestry)
"We're excited to continue nurturing the strong relationships Airbrake has built with customers in the developer community," said Treb Ryan, CEO of Airbrake. "Once dev teams try Airbrake, they uncover real-world errors across the entire solution that they never knew existed," Ryan said.
"Airbrake is a textbook example of the success of product-led growth," said Shelley Perry, Executive Chairman of Airbrake. "This investment allows Airbrake to focus on value-led growth, which includes increasing customer feedback, building community, and investing in partnerships within the CI/CD ecosystem," Perry said.
About Airbrake
Airbrake is a full-stack Application Monitoring service that helps thousands of engineering teams build and deploy great software. Airbrake provides real-time feedback on what's broken, who's affected, and how to fix it, allowing teams to ship better quality software with speed and confidence. It fits seamlessly within the existing workflow, integrating with Slack, JIRA, GitHub, GitLab, and other popular productivity tools. Thousands of companies use Airbrake to handle hundreds of millions of errors every month This includes the world's leading streaming entertainment services, digital home security monitoring, and customer service and engagement platforms.
About Elsewhere Partners
Founded in 2017, Elsewhere Partners is a growth-stage venture capital firm founded by former Austin Ventures partners; the firm focuses investments on what they call "Elsewhere Outliers" –– business software companies that are located outside of traditional venture capital hubs and have achieved substantial customer traction and revenue growth that are ready to scale. Elsewhere Partners combines transitional capital with leadership expertise to help companies achieve exit readiness on their founder's timetable. Elsewhere Partners portfolio includes Airbrake, ActivTrak, burstIQ, Foresite, Intential, OpsCompass, Relatient (exited), Statflo, Tasktop, and Vyopta.
