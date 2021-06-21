NEW YORK, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The application management services (AMS) market is set to grow by USD 32.66 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Accenture Plc, Capgemini SE, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., DXC Technology Co., Fujitsu Ltd., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., and Wipro Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Factors such as the increasing need to enhance customer interaction, the focus on real-time decision making, and the ability of AMS offerings to enhance cost savings will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Application Management Services Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Application Management Services Market is segmented as below:
- Type
- Discrete AMS
- Embedded AMS
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- The Middle East and Africa
- South America
Application Management Services Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the application management services market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Accenture Plc, Capgemini SE, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., DXC Technology Co., Fujitsu Ltd., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., and Wipro Ltd.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Application Management Services Market size
- Application Management Services Market trends
- Application Management Services Market industry analysis
The growing use of ready-made solutions is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the longer implementation process may threaten the growth of the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the application management services market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Application Management Services Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist application management services market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the application management services market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the application management services market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of application management services market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020- 2025
- Impact of COVID-19 on the IT industry
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Discrete AMS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Embedded AMS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Accenture Plc
- Capgemini SE
- Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.
- Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd.
- DXC Technology Co.
- Fujitsu Ltd.
- Infosys Ltd.
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.
- Wipro Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
