The application-to-person (A2P) SMS market is expected to grow by USD 11.59 billion during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the application-to-person (A2P) SMS market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.
With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renew phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.
This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:
- Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.
- Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.
- Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.
Key Considerations for Market Forecast:
- Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior
- Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds
- Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates
- Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates
The application-to-person (A2P) SMS market is driven by an increase in the number of smart connected devices. In addition, other factors such as the implementation of BYOD policy in enterprises and the growing popularity of OTT apps are expected to trigger the application-to-person (A2P) SMS market toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period.
Major Five Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS Market Participants:
China Mobile Ltd.: The company offers A2P SMS communication platform.
Europe Tel Srl: The company offers A2P messaging service such as SMS wholesale.
Infobip Ltd.: The company offers messaging services such as SGATE SMS Firewall.
Route Mobile Ltd.: The company offers A2P messaging services.
SAP SE: The company offers SMS services such as SmartMed.
Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Application-to-person (A2P) SMS market is segmented as below:
- Application
- Promotional Campaigns
- CRM
- Pushed Content
- Interactive Services
- Others
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Competitive scenario
