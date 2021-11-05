LOUISVILLE, Ky., Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Applications are now open for middle school science teachers nationwide to apply for a spot in the 2022 class of the National STEM Scholar Program, a unique professional development program providing advanced STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) training, national network building, and "big idea" project support for the middle school teachers of aspiring scientists.
Created in partnership between the National Stem Cell Foundation and The Gatton Academy of Mathematics and Science at Western Kentucky University (WKU), the National STEM Scholar Program selects 10 middle school science teachers each year from a national pool of applicants to participate in a week of advanced STEM training, national network building and individual project development on the campus of WKU. STEM Scholars also spend a day with a nationally or internationally recognized STEM speaker. Past speakers have included Dr. Eric Mazur, Balkanski Professor of Physics and Applied Physics at Harvard University, and Dr. John Medina, author of New York Times bestseller Brain Rules.
Scholars are selected based solely on the merit of questions answered in the application.
There are now 60 STEM Scholars representing middle schools in 29 states, from Alaska to New York and Wisconsin to Florida.
Each successful Scholar applicant receives the following:
- Advanced education and leadership training on the campus of WKU May 29-June 4, 2022. All expenses – travel, lodging, meals – are included
- A notebook/tablet (Chromebook or similar) to facilitate ongoing collaboration
- A generous stipend for technology and supplies to implement a classroom Challenge Project
- Sponsored attendance at the National Science Teaching Association (NSTA) National Conference in March/April 2023. All expenses – registration, travel, lodging, meals – are included
- Year-long mentorship and support provided by Gatton Academy faculty
Applications are open now. Please apply at http://www.wku.edu/gifted/nss.
About the National Stem Cell Foundation
The National Stem Cell Foundation (NSCF) is a Louisville, Kentucky nonprofit that focuses on research, advocacy and education. NSCF funds adult stem cell and regenerative medicine research, connects children with limited resources to clinical trials for rare diseases, and sponsors a professional development program for middle school science teachers inspiring the next generation of STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) pioneers nationwide. We build collaborations, form partnerships and leverage our relationships across all three platforms to solve problems and magnify impact. For more information, visit http://www.nationalstemcellfoundation.org.
About The Gatton Academy
Established in 2007, The Gatton Academy of Mathematics and Science is Kentucky's first state-supported, residential program for high school students with interests in advanced math and science careers. One of only 15 such programs in the nation, The Academy has been named to The Washington Post's list of top-performing schools with elite students for eight consecutive years. For more information, visit http://www.wku.edu/academy.
