TORONTO, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For large and fast-growing restaurant chains, retailers, grocers, convenience stores and hospitality businesses, the sourcing and delivery of safe and high-quality food can be complex and risky, and the price of failure can be high. One significant food safety issue can greatly impact the health and safety of consumers and brand reputation. But with the right supply chain technology and data, food safety and quality issues can be prevented.
Many brands still struggle with a lack of systems or system overlap. They struggle with duplicate data and/or gaps in information.
Register for this webinar to learn how data can be leveraged to improve supplier performance and compliance, how data can be used to monitor the consistency and quality of food production and how monitoring and mining data-like product complaints can all lead to improvements in your food safety and quality.
Join Jim Hardeman, Chief Product Officer, Director of Marketing, CMX; Denise Webster, Executive Food Industry Consultant, Food Brand Protection, LLC; and Chris Rice, EVP Operations, CMX, for the live webinar on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at 1pm EDT (10am PDT).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Applications of Big Data to Customer and Brand Protection.
