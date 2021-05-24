ORION, Mich., May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Applied Manufacturing Technologies (AMT), North America's largest independent automation engineering company supporting manufacturers, robot companies, systems integrators, line builders, and users of robotic automation worldwide, today announced a strategic partnership with robotic tooling and software manufacturer Soft Robotics.
A leader in robotics and material transport solutions, AMT works closely with customers in the warehousing, eCommerce, food & beverage, consumer products and other industries to provide custom turnkey palletizing, depalletizing and material transport systems for a variety of types of cargo. AMT specializes in material handling projects with arbitrary object picking, packaging, and palletizing operations.
"We have seen a sharp uptick in requests to provide specialized material handling solutions for a variety of industries," said Vice President of Sales Rick Vanden Boom. "We are excited to partner with Soft Robotics as a Preferred System Integrator to best take advantage of their unique gripping technologies and software."
"We are very excited to have Applied Manufacturing Technologies as a Preferred System Integrator partner," said Harley Green, Director of Business Development at Soft Robotics. "As an industry leader in robotics automation for over 30 years, Applied Manufacturing Technologies provides the right solution to each and every application. Their knowledge, expertise and dedication to their customers makes them a powerful and strategic partner for Soft Robotics."
AMT is a specialist in full-service systems integration, also offering engineering services such as turnkey industrial controls, robotic programming, and automation consulting. Bringing together best-in-class technologies and custom automation, AMT provides high-quality, cost-effective automation solutions. The company's solutions have benefited manufacturers in automotive, aerospace, medical, alternative energy, fabricated metal, industrial machinery, rubber and plastics, food and beverage (including protein processing) and many other industries. AMT also designs customized hardware and software packages to support automated storage and retrieval systems (ASRS) and distribution center systems, providing unique solutions to speed up and optimize the order fulfillment process for e-commerce fulfillment centers.
About Applied Manufacturing Technologies
Founded in 1989, Applied Manufacturing Technologies is an industry leader in robot automation engineering, manufacturing systems integration, and turnkey industrial controls globally. More than 120 experienced and highly-trained controls and automation engineers with over 1,250 combined years of experience are engaged in automation projects across an array of industries. With a deep bench of experienced, innovative automation engineers, consultants, and programmers, AMT assists customers with projects at any stage of development, from conceptualization and design to troubleshooting and expansion. From AMT's Orion, Michigan headquarters, the company has engineered over 25,000 automation systems worldwide on 5,500 projects for over 600 customers. For more information, visit AMT's website, LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.
About Soft Robotics
Soft Robotics is an industry-leading and award-winning technology company that designs and builds automated picking solutions using proprietary soft robotic grippers, 3D machine perception, and SoftAI™ artificial intelligence. The company's transformational robotic automation solutions enable machine builders to solve the hardest piece picking problems in industries like food and beverage processing, consumer package goods and logistics. Soft Robotics is backed by leading venture capital firms and strategic investors that include Calibrate Ventures, Hyperplane Venture Capital, Material Impact, Scale Venture Partners, FANUC, ABB Technology Ventures, Honeywell Ventures, Tekfen Ventures, and Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. Learn more at http://www.SoftRoboticsInc.com.
