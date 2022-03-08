ORION, Mich., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Applied Manufacturing Technologies (AMT), North America's largest independent automation engineering company supporting manufacturers, robot companies, system integrators, line builders and users of robotic automation worldwide, today announced the company has once again received the Sales Growth Award for Authorized System Integrators from FANUC America Corporation. AMT is recognized for outstanding year-over-year robot sales growth in 2021 and was previously recognized in 2018 and 2015.
The Sales Growth Award for Outstanding Robot Sales is awarded annually at the FANUC Automated System Integrator (ASI) Conference. The 2021 recipients were announced February, 16, 2022 at the 23rd annual ASI Conference in Miami, FL.
"Applied Manufacturing Technologies received FANUC America Corporation's 2021 Sales Growth Award in recognition of their robotic sales achievement and yearly growth," said Lawrence Marino, account manager for FANUC America Corporation. "The award is presented to FANUC America's Robotic Authorized System Integrators who achieve a minimum of 50 percent growth in robot unit sales over the prior year."
"I would like to thank FANUC America for once again recognizing Applied Manufacturing Technologies with a Sales Growth Award," said Michael Jacobs, president and CEO of Applied Manufacturing Technologies. "Our decades-long partnership has given us the tools and support to stay at the forefront of robotic technologies in the manufacturing industry."
AMT offers full-service systems integration, specializing in end of line solutions, complex material handling systems, and engineering support such as turnkey industrial controls, robotic programming, and automation consulting. Bringing together best-in-class technologies and custom automation, AMT provides high-quality, cost-effective automation solutions. The company's solutions have benefited manufacturers in automotive, aerospace, medical, alternative energy, fabricated metal, industrial machinery, rubber and plastics, food and beverage, and many other industries.
About Applied Manufacturing Technologies
Founded in 1989, Applied Manufacturing Technologies is an industry leader in automated end of line solutions, complex material handling systems, and engineering support globally. More than 120 experienced and highly-trained controls and automation engineers with over 1,250 combined years of experience are engaged in automation projects across an array of industries. With a deep bench of experienced, innovative automation engineers, consultants, and programmers, AMT assists customers with projects at any stage of development, from conceptualization and design to troubleshooting and expansion. From AMT's Orion, Michigan headquarters, the company has engineered more than 25,000 automation systems worldwide on 5,500 projects for more than 600 customers. For more information, visit AMT's website, LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.
About FANUC America Corporation
FANUC America Corporation is a subsidiary of FANUC CORPORATION in Japan, and provides industry-leading CNC systems, robotics and factory automation. FANUC's innovative technologies and proven expertise help manufacturers in the Americas maximize productivity, reliability and profitability.
FANUC embraces a culture of "Service First" which means that customer service is our highest priority. We are committed to supplying our customers with parts and support for the life of their FANUC products.
FANUC America is headquartered at 3900 W. Hamlin Road, Rochester Hills, MI 48309, and has facilities in: Auburn Hills, MI; Atlanta; Boston; Charlotte; Chicago; Cincinnati; Houston; Huntington Beach, CA; Los Angeles; Minneapolis; Montreal; Pine Brook, NJ; Pontiac, MI; Birmingham, AL; San Francisco; Seattle; Toronto; Buenos Aires, Argentina; Sao Paulo, and Manaus, Brazil; and Aguascalientes, Monterrey, and Queretaro, Mexico. For more information, please call: 888-FANUC-US (888-326-8287) or visit our website: http://www.fanucamerica.com. Also, connect with us on YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.
