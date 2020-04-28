SAN MATEO, Calif., April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Applitools, the leading provider of Visual AI powered test automation, today announced enhancements to its flagship product, Applitools Eyes. Applitools Eyes now offers customers the ability to A/B test up to 20 variations of dynamic content and collaborate like never before via Slack or email.
"A/B testing is a business imperative at GoodRx - it helps our product team deliver the absolute best user experience to our valued customers," said Priyanka Halder, Sr. Manager, Quality Engineering at GoodRx. "Until now, our quality team struggled to automate tests for pages with A/B tests - we'd encounter false positives and by the time we wrote complex conditional test logic, the A/B test would be over. Applitools implementation of A/B testing is incredibly easy to set up and accurate. It has allowed our quality team to align and rally behind the business needs and guarantee the best experience for our end-users."
A/B Testing to Validate Multiple Variations of an Application
In order to optimize engagement and increase customer conversion, online businesses offer multiple customized variations of web and mobile screens to their customers. This requirement creates a significant challenge for test engineers to automate the testing process.
A/B testing and more specifically, multivariate testing (MVT), is a technique used to compare multiple variations of the same application to determine which version is more effective with users. The problem is that many teams don't automate tests to validate multiple variations because it's expensive, "throwaway" code with endless conditional logic attempting to cover every variation.
With Applitools Eyes and its new A/B Testing feature, developers and QA professionals can automatically test multiple variations with a single line of code instead of writing complicated testing scripts that cover all the potential options. If any of the variations come up and there are no bugs, the test will pass. By being able to quickly support A/B variations, QA teams are no longer a roadblock to business optimization.
Slack Integration Improves Collaboration amongst Distributed QA & Dev Teams
Users can now integrate the visual test results from Applitools Eyes into any Slack channel in order to share and notify any bug immediately after being detected. It is possible to achieve this integration in any programming language as the TestResults object is accessible in Java, JavaScript, Python, Ruby, C#, and PHP.
"Applitools is built to test all the elements that appear on a screen with just one line of code," said Adam Carmi, co-founder and CTO of Applitools. "Our A/B testing capability takes Visual AI one step further and solves for another significant bottleneck for modern automated testing. With the new Slack integration, our customers can share their test results with the entire team making the release process faster than ever before."
About Applitools
Applitools enables Visual AI powered test automation to help teams release high-quality web and mobile apps faster and more efficiently.
Applitools Visual AI modernizes important test automation use cases -- Functional Testing, Visual Testing, Web and Mobile UI/UX Testing, Cross Browser Testing, Responsive Web Design Testing, Cross Device Testing, PDF Testing, Accessibility Testing and Compliance Testing -- to transform the way organizations deliver innovation at the speed of CI/CD at a significantly lower Total Cost of Ownership (TCO).
Hundreds of companies from verticals such as Software, Banking, Insurance, Retail, Pharmaceuticals, and Publishing -- including 50 of the Fortune 100 -- use Applitools to deliver the best possible digital experiences to millions of customers on any device and browser, and across every screen size and operating system.
Applitools is headquartered in San Mateo, California, with an R&D center in Tel Aviv, Israel. For more information, please visit applitools.com.
