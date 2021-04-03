SHREWSBURY, Mass., April 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Applus Technologies, Inc., provides the following update on the status of restoring full operations for the Massachusetts Vehicle Check program.

Applus Technologies, Inc. continues to work through phase one of a very deliberate and methodical three-phase process required to return the MA Vehicle Check program to full service. These phases are 1) Remediation, 2) Restoration and System Testing, and 3) Go-Live and Post- Go-Live Support. Applus technical, operations and third party experts continue to work around the clock (24/7) to resolve the systems outage and return testing to a safe and secure environment. Throughout these phases, Applus and the RMV are working together to ensure that every aspect is fully reviewed and evaluated for a safe and secure return to Program testing.

Additional information and updates will be posted to www.MAVehicleCheck.com.

