DES PLAINES, Ill., Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Applying for loans and managing your customer account is easier than ever with the release of the new AmeriCash Loans App. After retooling its website in 2020, this move marks the company's latest efforts to provide a superior experience for its customers. Available for both iPhones and Android devices, this free app allows customers to easily apply for loans and access their customer portals.
"We are thrilled for the launch of the AmeriCashLoans mobile app to make applying for a loan and managing your account even more accessible to our customers." says an AmeriCash Loans company spokesman.
Expanding beyond its 20+ physical locations and user-friendly website, the new mobile application, released on October 19th, promises to provide AmeriCash Loans' customers with a faster, easier way to apply for installment loans. While the process has always been designed to be fast and simple, customers can now apply for a loan in minutes – from anywhere and on any device.
Fast funding has always been at the core of what AmeriCash Loans provides. Approval takes mere minutes, and applications completed before 11:30 a.m. CST may receive same-day funding, giving customers easy access to the funds they need when they need them.
According to a company spokesperson, "We've always valued our customers first and foremost. Our goal is always to build strong, lasting relationships while providing excellent customer service experiences. The drive to deliver a memorable, convenient customer experience has been a major motivator behind our new mobile app, which is designed for new and existing customers alike."
In addition to its fast and easy application process, the app provides existing customers with a new way to manage their accounts whether they're home or on the go. Users enjoy easier, faster access to customer portals and the ability to manage their accounts wherever they are, whenever they need to do it.
About AmeriCash Loans:
AmeriCash Loans was founded in 1997 in Des Plaines, Illinois, and has over 24 years of service across Missouri, Wisconsin and South Carolina. We are constantly looking for new ways to improve the experience for our customers. We are committed to providing a superior customer service experience whether in-store, online, or over the phone.
Consumers can apply for a loan by downloading the AmeriCash Loans mobile app in the Apple or Google Play Store. Questions? Call 888-907-4227 to speak with a customer support representative.
Media Contact
Kelsey Johnsen, AmeriCash Loans, +1 8478279740 Ext: 127, kejohnsen@americashloans.net
SOURCE AmeriCash Loans