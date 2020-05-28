NEW YORK, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - The Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts announced the winners of its 25th Annual Communicator Awards, and Appnovation was recognized with six Awards of Excellence for its work to design and build Visit California's Road Trip Republic digital hub.
Under the website category, Appnovation earned 4 Awards of Excellence for:
- Websites - General: Travel/Tourism
- Features - Structure and Navigation
- Features - User Experience
- Features - Visual Appeal - Function
Under the Mobile Apps category, Appnovation earned two Awards of Excellence for:
- General: Travel/Tourism
- Best User Interface
"At Appnovation, our mission is to deliver customer value through people-inspired digital business solutions." said Scott Wassmer, General Manager of Americas for Appnovation. "The Road Trip Republic digital hub is a best-in-class example of our consumer-first approach to digital innovation."
The Road Trip Republic digital hub is housed within Visit California's website and is the digital destination to get travellers inspired to plan and share their ultimate California road trip. Appnovation designed and built the digital hub in 3 months. The Appnovation team that worked on the digital hub was led by Anton Morrison and included Derek Lucchese, Jenny Cho, Nikie Zuo, Saad Shahid, Bryan Heisler, Serge Fomin, Sanaz Shokravi, Darren Louie, Kiran Brar, Shawna Barnes and Victoria Wilson.
"California is the ultimate road trip destination, offering a bucket list experience for every type of traveler," said Caroline Beteta, president and CEO of Visit California. "The Road Trip Republic digital hub provides the perfect balance of inspiration and information, allowing travelers to find their dream trip based on destinations, length of trip and activities."
With over 6,000 entries received from across the US and around the world, the Communicator Awards is the largest and most competitive awards program honoring creative excellence for communications professionals. In addition to Appnovation, winners who received the competition's highest honor, the Award of Excellence, include Amazon, ESPN Films, Publicis Sapient, Macy's, PepsiCo Design & Innovation, Forbes Media, and Savvy.
