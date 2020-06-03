SAN FRANCISCO, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AppOmni, the world's leading provider of Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) for SaaS, today announced the release of Enterprise Essentials for remote workers. Enterprise Essentials secures top SaaS applications enterprises depend on today for day-to-day operations for remote workers. Enterprise Essentials includes security for Salesforce, Box, Zoom, Microsoft Office 365, Microsoft Teams, and the recently announced Work.com.
In the full-speed push toward remote work, organizations must ensure that these applications are configured correctly and in compliance with industry regulations and a host of privacy and data security requirements. Many enterprises lack the necessary tools to accurately assess the current state of their SaaS environment or alert them of any deviations from the approved best practices. The recent change in workforce and business models have exacerbated the problem, resulting in data exposures leading to possible breaches and/or regulatory compliance fines.
"As enterprises increasingly rely on SaaS for their day-to-day operations, the security of data in SaaS as well as adherence to industry best practices is ever more critical," says Brendan O'Connor, CEO and Co-Founder, AppOmni. "With many enterprises adapting to the new economic climate and supporting an increasingly remote workforce, their risk of data loss, data privacy, and compliance issues have grown exponentially. Misconfigurations, overly broad data sharing, and APIs exposed to the outside world create doorways for attackers to get in. Instead of trying to penetrate the corporate network to steal information, attackers now seek to pluck unsecured data straight from the cloud."
AppOmni's platform implements guardrails for internal and external users of mission critical SaaS applications, enabling employees to work productively and securely. As the world's leading provider of CSPM for SaaS, AppOmni enables organizations to quickly identify and remediate risky configurations, improper access controls, and data exposures before a breach can occur.
According to Gartner, "Nearly all successful attacks on cloud services are the result of customer misconfiguration, mismanagement and mistakes. Security and risk management leaders should invest in cloud security posture management processes and tools to proactively and reactively identify and remediate these risks."*
The platform provides customers an always-on dashboard that delivers visibility into the current state of their cloud/SaaS applications, deviations from their business intent, and a simple way to immediately verify the state of any application for both functional and security requirements. The platform can be deployed within minutes and immediately integrates into existing workflows to provide actionable insight and visibility on Day 1.
"Other solutions that simply collect and store logs can alert an organization to a data breach after it's already happened." said Brian Soby, CTO and Co-Founder, AppOmni. "AppOmni is giving security teams the ability to scan and assess the security of their mission critical SaaS applications, helping enterprises establish and maintain best practices, and prevent security issues before they occur."
AppOmni Enterprise Essentials is available immediately from AppOmni and AppOmni authorized partners.
About AppOmni
AppOmni is the world's leading provider of Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) for SaaS. AppOmni provides unprecedented data access visibility, management and security of SaaS solutions, enabling organizations to secure mission-critical and sensitive data. AppOmni's patent-pending technology deeply scans APIs, security controls, and configuration settings to evaluate the current state of SaaS deployments and compare against best practices and business intent. With AppOmni, organizations can establish rules for data access, data sharing and third-party applications that will be continuously and automatically validated. The company's leadership team brings expertise and innovation from leading SaaS providers, high tech companies, and cybersecurity vendors. For more information, please visit www.appomni.com.
