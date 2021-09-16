LOUISVILLE, Ky., Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As one of the largest and fast-growing industry sectors in the United States, compliance within the healthcare industry is of the utmost importance, but the lack of a national database for healthcare sanctions and exclusions makes this task challenging. Appriss Insights, a leading technology, data, and analytics provider, is helping to deal with this problem for multiple healthcare organizations by streamlining credentialing and compliance with their ProviderSafeTM wholesale database solutions and services.
A new white paper by Appriss Insights highlights the importance of compliance in healthcare, the risks of missed exclusions, and the best practices for ensuring that each healthcare worker is properly licensed has a clean history with their licensing board and is not excluded from any state or federal programs.
Although the Office of the Inspector General (OIG) and the Systems for Award Management (SAM) databases are the closest thing to "national" data sources for sanctions and exclusions that exist in the healthcare industry, they are far from comprehensive. Healthcare organizations need to have a solution in place that mitigates compliance risks and ensures quality care, in addition to maintaining compliance with state and federal law.
Using the technology and comprehensive information derived from checking the primary source data at both the state and federal level can help healthcare organizations build strong corporate compliance programs and minimize risk in their organizations. This will go a long way to keep healthcare organizations from hiring, employing, and doing business with a sanctioned or excluded individual or entity, keeping employees and patients safer in the process.
