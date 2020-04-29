DALLAS, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Appsian, the global leader in Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) data security, has announced an integration with Duo Security, now part of Cisco, a leading multi-factor authentication (MFA) and Zero Trust solution provider. The strategic integration enables PeopleSoft customers to implement adaptive multi-factor authentication at login, as well as at the field, page, and component levels of PeopleSoft applications.
According to IDC, more than 64% of Oracle ERP systems have been breached in the last two years. This spike in breaches is largely attributed to the increased sophistication of phishing and hacking attacks. This has led organizations to adopt Zero Trust authentication strategies, meant for ensuring the trustworthiness of both devices and user identities as they're granted access to critical business data inside PeopleSoft. By leveraging Appsian's integration with Duo, PeopleSoft customers can implement an authentication model that adapts access policies with a wide range of contextual attributes (ex. location, device, browser, role, etc.) With an adaptive strategy, access is granted only if the context of access is not indicative of a possible security threat.
"Appsian is proud to help enable Zero Trust for PeopleSoft customers who are using Duo for multi-factor authentication," said Piyush Pandey, CEO of Appsian. "We have worked closely with Duo to develop custom requirements so that our context-specific algorithms can comprehensively measure security risk and deploy adaptive access controls. This allows PeopleSoft teams and cybersecurity teams to effectively manage data access at every level of the application – down to the transaction."
The depth of Appsian's MFA integration with Duo Security also enables organizations to align strict security policies to their most sensitive data elements. Thus, allowing users to access the rest of the application without requiring additional authentication steps.
This integrated solution is ideal for PeopleSoft customers across all industries in the public and private sectors - especially healthcare, federal, state and local government, and higher education. Appsian has grown to be the leader in data security solutions for the Oracle ERP market, including PeopleSoft and Oracle EBS, with more than 250 customers globally.
Executive Director Greg Wendt of Appsian and Technology Partnerships Manager Ginger Leishman of Duo will demonstrate the Appsian / Duo integrated solution capabilities on Wednesday, May 13th. To register for the webinar, visit: https://duo.com/resources/webinars/zt-remote-authentication-peoplesoft
To learn more about the partnership between Appsian and Duo, please visit: https://duo.com/docs/peoplesoft
About Appsian
Appsian's ERP Data Security Platform delivers fine-grained, risk aware software solutions for critical business systems like PeopleSoft, SAP and Oracle EBS. After installing directly into the application web server, Appsian is able to enhance access control capabilities, while implementing detailed logging and analytics – all designed to enable customers to maintain complete control and visibility over their sensitive ERP data. To learn more, visit www.appsian.com