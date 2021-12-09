BRUSSELS, Belgium, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Building the World's Best-in-Class App Store Optimization Tool
Since its launch in 2014, AppTweak has been committed to developing the most accurate, transparent, and easy-to-use ASO tool on the market. Having now been named ASO Tool of the Year—and one of the 50 fastest-growing tech companies in Belgium for the third year in a row—the company continues to see exponential organic growth throughout 2021.
"We are proud and honored that AppTweak has been named ASO Tool of the Year at the App Growth Awards 2021. Our success is the result of fantastic support and continuous feedback from our clients and partners, and the entire team's hard work and commitment to make the best ASO tool on the market." Olivier Verdin, CEO & Co-Founder of AppTweak.
AppTweak differentiates itself from its competitors by continuously developing and launching innovative features that combine accurate app store data with proprietary machine learning algorithms. Unique data, such as the "customers' favorite" Keyword Installs Estimates, help mobile leaders increase their organic installs and boost app performance.
AppTweak is also the only global ASO tool that provides a truly localized website, tool, and customer support in English, French, Japanese, Chinese, and Korean.
A Year of Cutting-Edge Data and Innovative Product Releases
Recognized as the world's leading ASO tool for apps and games, AppTweak's deliverance and achievements are both unprecedented and unparalleled. In 2021 alone, AppTweak developed a myriad of innovative features driven by advanced data science.
To name just a few, this year saw the release of AppTweak's Analytics feature—valuable insights that help app marketers conduct cross-country, cross-competition analyses to assess the impact of their ASO work and identify growth opportunities. In 2021, AppTweak also became the first ASO tool to provide essential KPIs that allow marketers to understand the effect of being featured on the app stores.
Fundraising, Goals, and Big Ambitions
AppTweak has offices in 4 cities across the world: Brussels, San Francisco, Tokyo, and Bengaluru. Having raised $22 million in Series B funding from one of its early investors, Media Group Rossel, 2021 is just the beginning of AppTweak's second-stage growth rocket.
In particular, the company aims to increase its global presence by launching several new locations in the APAC and EMEA regions over the next three years, expanding its team of ASO Experts to accommodate the growing demand for tailored recommendations, and continuing to develop its ASO platform with even more innovation and unique features.
