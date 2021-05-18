WALPOLE, Mass., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AppZ platform provides a simple, self-service process that securely deploys and manages applications on all public clouds and private data centers. AppZ Lowtouch Cloud is now the most comprehensive DevOps platform available in the marketplace, which can help you migrate your applications to a hybrid or multi-cloud environment in days or weeks. AppZ is fully automated, secure, compliant, and cost-effective.
"Migration of applications to the cloud often encounter unnecessary delays and expenses, introduce security vulnerabilities, compliance issues and audit failures along with the risk of operation outage due to deficient plans, skills, tools, controls and poor integration with the legacy processes. AppZ Lowtouch Cloud is a one-stop solution to all these migration problems." - Rejith Krishnan, Founder & CEO, CloudControl.
AppZ creates a cloud landing zone in minutes, supports greenfield application development, migrates existing modern and legacy applications to the cloud, optimizes cloud footprint, lowers TCO, and provides lowtouch cloud operations. "The many benefits of migrating applications to clouds can be quickly realized when companies start using AppZ pre-built CI/CD pipeline or alternately they can plug their CI/CD pipelines into AppZ and use DevOps as a Service."
About Us: Headquartered in Massachusetts, Cloud Control Solutions was founded in 2019 by a group of the most accomplished and experienced FinTech executives in the industry. Cloud Control Solutions is a leading global provider of application-centric cloud migration plans, tools, controls, and skills required for efficient cloud migration and operations. Cloud Control Solutions has offices in 1600 Providence Hwy, Walpole MA, USA and Technopark, Kerala, India.
