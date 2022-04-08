Siblings Day Foundation Launching Their Adopt-A-Sibling Program This Special Day is expected to be celebrated worldwide
NEW YORK, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Thousands of siblings and their friends and their families are expected to celebrate Siblings Day in the U.S. and many other countries on April 10, 2022. Claudia Evart created Siblings Day and she also founded the Siblings Day Foundation (SDF) to honor and to memorialize her only siblings – Alan and Lisette. "All siblings should be appreciated, honored, and celebrated on April 10 each year and have a day to call their own," says Evart. "Siblings Day can be celebrated by family members of all ages with hugs, cards, flowers, or special dinners. More and more countries celebrate Siblings Day. We consider it a very special day to develop, nurture and sustain the special bond between siblings."
"Covid-19 has had a major impact worldwide on siblings and other family members. April 10th would be a very appropriate day to celebrate those living and to memorialize those many siblings lost, especially during the pandemic. Perhaps it has led to closer ties among all family members over the past three years," Evart says.
"An overwhelming number of Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter users continue to post childhood photos and videos or a memory of them and their siblings on social media," she adds. "We hope Siblings Day will be a very popular topic again this year on social and other media this year as it has been in the past."
"Every year Siblings Day is gaining momentum around the country and many websites, newspapers, and bloggers make reference to April 10 as National Siblings Day," adds Evart.
"The Siblings Day Foundation is sponsoring its 3rd Annual Global Dance Party on April 10," says Evart. "It is being held on that date for two reasons -- the 25th anniversary of the creation of Siblings Day and the launch of our Adopt-A-Sibling program. An adopted sibling can become an everlasting relationship."
Evart points out that "More information about the Global Dance Party can be found on social media platforms."
Over the years, Siblings Day has been celebrated with activities in the U.S. at the Bronx Zoo in New York City, the Brookfield Zoo in Chicago, the Seattle Children's Museum, and at other children museums, as well as at universities and colleges. Several sibling support group nationwide sponsor annual events celebrating siblings with disabilities or special needs, seriously ill or separated in foster care. "These are siblings who may have a stronger bond due to their special and challenging relationships," Evart says.
The Siblings Day Foundation is a nonprofit, tax-exempt, volunteer organization. Volunteers are welcome to help out with SD/SDF activities. Further information can be obtained by writing to SDF, P.O. Box 85, Grand Central Station, New York, NY 10163; emailing info@siblingsday.org; or visiting http://www.siblingsday.org Contact: Daniel M. Hall, danielmhall22@gmail.com 212-779-2227
