VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aprio Inc., North America's most trusted provider of board portal software, has announced that in response to the current global health crisis that it is providing its board meeting software for free until July 31, 2020 to help organizations and boards in every sector.
"Our team has been helping boards all over North America to take board meetings virtual and best engage board directors in urgent decisions to adapt wisely to the COVID-19 outbreak," commented Ian Warner, CEO of Aprio Inc. "There are many tough decisions to face at board meetings ahead and Aprio wants to make sure that every board has access to critical information and the best tools to provide calm oversight to the organizations they lead."
For organizations taking advantage of free Aprio board governance software until the end of July 2020, they will be provided with complete board portal features including easy tools for secure communication and documents sharing, online voting, and for efficient board meetings whether they be virtual or in-person. There will be no setup or training fees, and organizations will have access to the 24/7 support and unlimited training guaranteed to all Aprio customers as they navigate the pandemic.
Aprio was founded on a mission to make good governance simple and affordable for all. The company aims to support organizations as they work with their boards to decide how to wisely pace returning to the office or resuming services in a way that continues to protect employee and customer health. With secure and efficient board meeting software in place, boards have the opportunity to learn lessons from the pandemic and lay a foundation for a strong long-term board that remains crisis ready.
About Aprio
Aprio makes good governance simple and affordable. We help organizations large and small to achieve efficient and transparent board communication and well-run board meetings. The Aprio board portal provides premium features without premium pricing, all delivered with unmatched support and top security. Our simplicity and affordability make us the first choice of credit unions, banks, and financial institutions across North America. Founded in 2003, Aprio is proud of our reputation for the best customer experience in our industry. Visit www.aprioboardportal.com to learn more.
