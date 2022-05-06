Top-35 CPA, business advisory firm continually recognized on national scale
ATLANTA, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aprio, LLP, a nationally-recognized business advisory and CPA is proud to announce the firm earned five 2022 Top Workplaces 'Culture Excellence' awards. Issued by Energage, Aprio was recognized in five categories: Leadership, Innovation, Compesenation and Benefits, Work-Life Flexibility, and Purpose and Values. Top Workplaces 'Culture Excellence' awards are based solely on elective employee feedback.
"Aprio's commitment to fostering a purpose-driven culture where all team members feel supported, rewarded, and engaged further highlights that we live up to the ethos of our brand and what we stand for," said Richard Kopelman, Managing Partner and CEO at Aprio. "We are honored to be recognized for our efforts as we continue to build a best place to work."
Top Workplaces 'Culture Excellence' awards celebrate organizations that excel in specific areas of workplace culture. Aprio received awards in five categories:
--Leadership – The Leadership Top Workplaces award celebrates organizations whose leaders inspire confidence in their employees.
--Innovation – The Innovation Top Workplaces award celebrates organizations who have embedded innovation into their culture and created an environment where new ideas come from all employees.
--Compensation and Benefits – The Compensation and Benefits Top Workplaces award honors the organizations that provide employees not only with material awards but also with an appreciation for their work.
--Work-Life Flexibility – The Work-Life Flexibility award recognizes organizations that provide options to their employees in how and where they work and how managers care for their employees' concerns.
--Purpose and Values – The Purpose and Values Top Workplaces award celebrates organizations that have embedded their mission and values into their culture and are efficient in their work to bring it into reality.
"Top Workplaces is a beacon of light for organizations as well as a sign of resiliency and impressive performance," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward. Top Workplaces draw on real-time insights into what works best for their organization, so they can make informed decisions that have a positive impact on their people and their business."
Top Workplaces awards are based on a research-backed, 24-item employee engagement survey. Complete award methodology can be found on topworkplaces.com.
In the past year, Aprio has been named a Glassdoor Best Place to Work and received various regional top workplace awards. Most recently Aprio received recognition on Vault's Top Accounting 25 list, which ranks the best accounting firms to work for in 2023. Aprio was notably ranked No. 1 Best Accounting Firm for Wellness, No. 5 Best Accounting Firms for Hiring Process, and No. 6 Best Accounting Firms for Culture.
About Aprio
Aprio is a premier, full-service business advisory and certified public accounting firm that advises clients and associates on how to achieve what's next. Aprio's associates work as integrated teams across advisory, assurance, tax, outsourcing, talent solutions and private client services, bringing the best thinking and personal commitment to each client. Across practices, Aprio brings together proven expertise, deep understanding and strategic foresight for industries including Manufacturing and Distribution; Non-Profit and Education; Professional Services; Real Estate and Construction; Retail, Franchise and Hospitality; and Technology and Blockchain. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Aprio has grown to over 900 team members internationally. To serve clients wherever life or business may take them, Aprio's teams speak more than 30 languages and work with clients in over 50 countries. For more, visit https://www.aprio.com.
About Energage
Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 14 years of culture research and the results from 23 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.
