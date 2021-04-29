ATLANTA, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aprio, LLP, a nationally recognized, CPA-led business advisory firm, announced today the formation of Aprio People Advisory Services, created to meet the financial, human capital and operational challenges of today's growing businesses.
Businesses operating in both remote work settings and brick-and-mortar establishments must create new policies, handle conflict resolution and navigate new HR challenges. Aprio People Advisory Services, led by Director Tim Cofrin, helps businesses:
- Reduce hiring risks and handle multijurisdictional tax requirements so companies can hire and onboard the best people wherever they are.
- Build a solid HR foundation with the right policies and procedures in place so companies can scale their operations with confidence.
- Leverage relationships with top HR, payroll, applicant tracking and PEO software providers to deliver secure, cloud-based HR technology solutions.
- Get advice and support from Aprio's payroll specialists on complex compliance, insurance and withholding matters.
The services are complemented by Aprio Talent Solutions, which helps businesses identify and hire the best IT, finance and accounting talent across the U.S., Canada and Mexico.
"With the global pandemic shifting employees out of the office and into a remote workforce, employers are faced with complex government regulations surrounding hiring practices, multijurisdictional tax regulations and a myriad of other HR policy guidelines," said Richard Kopelman CEO and Managing Partner at Aprio. "Owners need peace of mind that their employees' needs are met and that they are appropriately managing risk, so they can confidently focus on building and growing a thriving business."
Aprio People Advisory Services partners with industry-leading technology and software vendors in payroll and human resources, including Gusto People Advisory™. "Gusto is proud to be a preferred provider to Aprio, whose care for client service has shined through the recent challenging times," said Will Lopez, Head of Gusto's Accountant Community. "Gusto's people-focused technology stack, combined with Aprio's expertise in HR, tax and business growth, expands beyond traditional financial advice and guides companies toward becoming great and more resilient places to work."
"With revenue growth over three times last year, our focus is now on growing and retaining our workforce," said Jennifer Silverberg, CEO of SmartCommerce. "Aprio People Advisory Services strengthens our employee experience, enabling our focus on talent development to help our clients drive unprecedented eCommerce success."
For more information on Aprio People Advisory Services, visit https://www.aprio.com/services/people-advisory-services/.
About Aprio
Aprio is a premier full-service, CPA-led business advisory firm that advises clients and associates on how to achieve what's next. Aprio's associates work as integrated teams across advisory, assurance, tax, outsourced accounting solutions and private client services, bringing the best thinking and personal commitment to each client. Across practices, Aprio brings together proven expertise, deep understanding and strategic foresight for industries including Manufacturing and Distribution; Non-Profit and Education; Professional Services; Real Estate and Construction; Retail, Franchise and Hospitality; and Technology and Blockchain. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Aprio has grown to over 700 team members. To serve clients wherever life or business may take them, Aprio's teams speak more than 30 languages and work with clients in over 50 countries. For more, visit https://www.aprio.com.
