As an RPO, Aprio is now authorized to represent and implement the business constructs of the CMMC as well as offer cybersecurity consulting advice to clients.
ATLANTA, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nationally-recognized business advisory and CPA firm, Aprio, LLP, announced today its approval as a Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Registered Provider Organization (RPO) by the CMMC Accreditation Body. As an RPO, Aprio is now authorized to represent and implement the business constructs of the CMMC as well as offer cybersecurity consulting advice to clients.
"At Aprio, we are proactively working to advance the maturity and reliability of our clients' cybersecurity infrastructures to help them navigate protecting complex technology assets while mitigating cyber threats," said Jeff Kramer, Executive Vice President of Digital Transformation and Cybersecurity Advisory Services at Aprio. "By becoming a part of the CMMC ecosystem, we can continue safeguarding the integrity and privacy of our client's information, and we will further scale our forward-looking approach to digital transformation and cyber-knowledge so our clients can feel safe to innovate, grow and protect their brand's reputation with confidence."
For more information about Aprio's cybersecurity capabilities and business advisory services, visit https://www.aprio.com/services/digital-transformation-consulting-cybersecurity/.
About Aprio
Aprio is a premier, full-service business advisory and certified public accounting firm that advises clients and associates on how to achieve what's next. Aprio's associates work as integrated teams across advisory, assurance, tax, outsourcing, talent solutions, and private client services, bringing the best thinking and personal commitment to each client. Across practices, Aprio brings together proven expertise, deep understanding, and strategic foresight for industries including Manufacturing and Distribution; Non-Profit and Education; Professional Services; Real Estate and Construction; Retail, Franchise, and Hospitality; and Technology and Blockchain. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Aprio has grown to over 950 team members internationally. To serve clients wherever life or business may take them, Aprio's teams speak more than 30 languages and work with clients in over 50 countries. For more, visit https://www.aprio.com.
Media Contact
Jordan Haywood, Aprio, 7703533180, jordan.haywood@aprio.com
SOURCE Aprio