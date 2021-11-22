SHREVEPORT, La., Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Automatic Payroll Systems, Inc. (APS), a provider of best-in-class workforce management technology, today announced that TrustRadius has recognized APS with a 2021 Tech Cares Award. This second annual award celebrates companies that have gone above and beyond to provide strong Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).
"APS Payroll has earned the 2021 Tech Cares award for supporting its employees through the COVID-19 pandemic," said Meghan Headley, VP of Research at TrustRadius. "By implementing a more flexible work schedule, APS Payroll prioritized employee satisfaction. They also managed to deliver excellent customer service under difficult circumstances."
APS' mission is to make payroll and HR easier. To accomplish its mission, APS commits to taking care of its employees because satisfied workers positively impact customers and the community. Like many other businesses during the pandemic, APS' workforce became more dispersed with off-site and on-site employees. As an essential business, APS was responsible to its employees and customers to continue operating with no disruption.
APS decided to implement two major initiatives in order to maintain a positive workplace culture:
1. Flexible Work Schedule: Introduction of a flexible work schedule to give staff peace of mind and job security while continuing business operations.
2. Technology Investment: Adoption of tools like Slack, Monday.com, and Talkdesk to improve communication between employees and departments.
By setting its employees up for success, APS is also bolstering customer satisfaction. These efforts also support our core values:
- Do the right thing
- Be your best
- Serve others
- Find the fun
"Here at APS, our focus is on people more than profit. We have to make sure our employees thrive so that our customers are successful. The pandemic presented us all with unique challenges and situations that were beyond our control, so we had to adapt with intention," said Aaron Johnson, President and CEO at APS. "By adopting a flexible work schedule and investing in technology tools to improve communication, we can make better decisions that foster a healthy work culture with quality inclusion."
"We're excited to announce our second annual Tech Cares Award winners," said TrustRadius CEO Vinay Bhagat. "The past two years have tested the tech community. We've been inspired by watching leaders in the B2B technology industry pursue meaningful progress in social, environmental, and cultural spaces. Not only do we feel that these companies are deserving of recognition--we also consider them a great example as we build a stronger future together."
Each nominated organization had to be a B2B technology company that demonstrated strong corporate social responsibility in 2020 and 2021. Everyone was welcome to nominate an organization for this award, including those who work for or with the company. The TrustRadius research team thoroughly vetted all nominations.
About APS
APS has a mission: to make payroll and HR easier. We provide our clients and partners with intuitive technology delivered with personalized service and support. We design our unified solution to simplify workforce management tasks. Process payroll in hours, automate HR workflows, and elevate the employee lifecycle with a single-system platform. We are APS, your workforce partner.
Businesses choose APS as their workforce partner because of our focus on the customer experience. As a result, we continually maintain 98% customer retention and satisfaction rates. For more information on APS and how we can help make payroll and HR easier for your business, visit https://www.apspayroll.com.
About TrustRadius
TrustRadius helps technology buyers make better decisions and helps vendors tell their unique story, improve conversion, engage high-intent buyers, and gain customer insights. Each month over 1 million B2B technology buyers, over 50% from large enterprises, use verified reviews and ratings on TrustRadius.com to make informed purchasing decisions. Headquartered in Austin, TX, TrustRadius was founded by successful entrepreneurs and is backed by Mayfield Fund, LiveOak Venture Partners, and Next Coast Ventures.
