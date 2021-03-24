SHREVEPORT, La., March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Automatic Payroll Systems, Inc. (APS), a best-in-class workforce management technology provider, announced the launch of Dimensions time tracking. This feature release provides another layer of visibility into employee time allocation.
Last year challenged many leaders to handle time and labor tasks in a remote setting. APS began developing time tracking Dimensions after recognizing the need for expanded options to track time across categories like locations and projects. Developed in-house on APS' proprietary all-in-one platform, Dimensions time tracking provides leaders with enhanced labor reporting metrics to help with more strategic budgetary decisions.
What are Dimensions?
Dimensions enable employers to track employee time more granularly across categories like locations, client, project, and more. Users have the option to configure up to 10 categories, so employees can allocate their time when recorded. For example, a company that provides graphic design services on a contract basis may wish to track employee time based on the following:
- Client (Dimension): The customer for whom the employee is designing.
- Project (Dimension Item): The specific project for the client for which the employee is designing.
- Task (Dimension Item): The specific task the employee is performing (tasks are not client-specific).
Enhanced Labor Reporting Capabilities
Adding Dimensions to your current employee time and location tracking process allows employers to see specific details related to every tracked item in the APS system. Users can view this information on the APS platform through the following reports:
1. Assigned Dimensions Report: Users can view time tracking Dimensions assigned to employees.
2. Hours and Earnings Report: Users can choose which categories to include when running this report for a more granular view of how employees' hours and earnings are allocated. This transparency ensures hours are assigned correctly for billing and post-payroll purposes.
3. Attendance Report: Users can run this report for more visibility into how much time employees allocate to each Dimension category. This report is beneficial for providing employee time allocation details before payroll processing.
Time Tracking Metrics Included in Dimensions
- Location: Employees can allocate their time to a Dimension time tracking category for Location and then choose the appropriate Dimension item (e.g., city).
- Department: Users can create a Dimension time tracking category for Department and then create and define Dimension items under that category for all the departments in their organization.
- Customer/Vendor: Users can create a Dimensions time tracking category for Customer or Vendor, and then the individual customers or vendors can be created as Dimensions items.
- Project and Item/Task: Leaders can create time tracking Dimensions categories for employee projects and Dimensions items for related tasks.
- Contract: Employers can use the Contract Dimensions category for on-the-job time tracking and allocation.
Dimensions categories and items are available for mobile employee time tracking with APS time clocks, timesheets, and the tablet app.
A Better Way to Manage Labor Expenses
APS released these system developments to provide leaders with another layer of visibility into employee hours. When paired with APS' time tracking and payroll software, leaders can track essential employee time attributes such as location, department, customer, vendor, item, project, grant, and contract. APS Dimensions streamline time and labor so leaders can dive deeper into reporting metrics and provide proactive business insights.
About APS
APS has a mission: to make payroll and HR easier. We provide our clients and partners with intuitive technology delivered with personalized service and support. Our unified solution is designed to simplify workforce management tasks. Process payroll in hours, not days. Automate HR workflows to be more strategic. Elevate the employee lifecycle with a single-system platform. We are APS, your workforce partner.
Businesses choose APS as their workforce partner because of our focus on the customer experience. As a result, we continually maintain 98% customer retention and satisfaction rates. To learn more about using Dimensions for employee time allocation in your company, give us a call at 855.945.9721 or visit our website.
