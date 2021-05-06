MESA, Ariz., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aviation Performance Solutions LLC (APS), the global leader in Upset Prevention & Recovery Training (UPRT), is pleased to host an important aviation industry webinar featuring two renowned experts in the field of human factors in aviation:
WHEN: May 20 at 9 a.m. PDT / 12 p.m. EDT
TOPIC: For well over a decade Loss of Control In-flight (LOC-I) has been the leading cause of fatalities in every sector of aviation worldwide. If an airplane or component was even partially responsible for a statistic like that, it would immediately be grounded. Could it be that a major factor of the actual threat is not seen by most pilots until it is too late? What is missing from the training we provide pilots that makes LOC-I so insidious and persistent?
"Don't miss this incredible presentation of the science behind human factors' effect on pilots by Dr. Janeen Kochan and Dr. Eric Groen," said APS CEO Paul "BJ" Ransbury. "This information is not only fascinating, but can be life-saving as pilots come to understand how to mitigate the dangerous effects of human factors to prevent Loss of Control In-flight, the number one cause of fatalities in aviation."
Aviation Performance Solutions LLC (APS) trains thousands of professional pilots and instructors in comprehensive Upset Prevention and Recovery Training (UPRT) skill development each year. APS UPRT programs include integrated Loss of Control In-flight (LOC-I) solutions via industry-leading computer-based, virtual, on-aircraft (jet, turboprop, and piston), and advanced simulator UPRT. All training is in full compliance with the Airplane Upset Recovery Training Aids - Revisions 2 and 3, FAA Advisory Circular (AC) 120-109A Stall Prevention and Recovery Training, ICAO Manual on Aeroplane Upset Prevention and Recovery Training, IATA Guidance Material and Best Practices for the Implementation of UPRT, FAA AC 120-111 Upset Prevention and Recovery Training, and the APS-pioneered Every Pilot In Control Solution Standard™ (EPIC-S2™) for effective UPRT. Headquartered at the Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport in Mesa, Arizona, with additional training locations in the USA and Europe, APS provides immediate, turnkey global access to comprehensive UPRT solutions. apstraining.com
