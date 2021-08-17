CHICAGO, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc. magazine revealed today that AptAmigo is No. 327 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.
"Being featured on the Inc. 5000 list is an exciting achievement for AptAmigo. This recognition validates so much hard work by so many people over the last few years," said Dan Willenborg, co-founder and CEO of AptAmigo. "It ultimately signifies that we are on track to become a market leader in the fast growing apartment locating industry and fulfill our mission to be the best place to start and build a career in real estate."
Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year's list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020's unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.
"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."
"AptAmigo's growth can be attributed to our commitment to a great team and client experience. We will continue to grow by living out our mission everyday," said Willenborg. "This recognition creates an excitement and urgency to expand to serve more teammates and people in more cities."
About AptAmigo
AptAmigo is a dedicated apartment locator with a simple goal: to make finding an apartment easy and maybe even a little fun. With concierge-level service and a deep understanding of the local rental market, AptAmigo gives renters an effortless and free alternative to a traditionally time-consuming and stressful process. Since launching in 2015, AptAmigo has served thousands of renters in Atlanta, Austin, Chicago, Dallas, Denver and Nashville. Today, AptAmigo is not only a leading apartment locator, it is also one of the best ways to start and build a career in real estate. For more information, visit aptamigo.com.
