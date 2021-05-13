CHICAGO, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aptitive, a modern data and analytics consulting firm, has announced their ascent to Premier Services Partner status in Snowflake Partner Network, from Snowflake, the Data Cloud Company. This recognition serves as a testament to Aptitive and Snowflake's ongoing collaboration in delivering modern data solutions to customers.
Aptitive brings broad industry experience and knowledge of complementary technologies to each project, helping customers get even more value from Snowflake's Data Cloud. From Snowflake implementation and data architecture design, to analytical dashboards and data science applications, Aptitive can help organizations achieve further value from their investment in Snowflake.
"Through our strategic technology partner program, Aptitive's consultants have access to training, certification, and collaboration with our technology partners, ultimately helping our clients to get the most out of their technology investment," said Fred Bliss, Aptitive's CTO. "Aptitive's achievement of Premier status within Snowflake Partner Network demonstrates a commitment to our partnership as it continues to grow."
With Snowflake's Data Cloud, Aptitive has helped companies across a variety of industries – including healthcare, logistics, manufacturing, and insurance – in solving a range of business problems. Read about these projects in Snowflake case studies, and find out how Aptitive can accelerate the value of your Snowflake investment.
Aptitive is a Chicago-based data and analytics consulting company that empowers organizations to access, analyze, and take action on their data. They work collaboratively with clients to develop an analytics strategy to help clients leverage data as an asset and ensure success. For more information, visit aptitive.com or follow Aptitive on LinkedIn.
