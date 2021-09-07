CHICAGO, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aptitive, a modern data and analytics consulting firm, has developed an official consulting partnership with dbt Labs, the maintainers of dbt, a product that enables the collaborative transformation of data inside a cloud warehouse. dbt's transformation workflow helps teams ship trusted data faster; Aptitive works with dbt Labs to provide clients with effective modern data solutions.
dbt Labs partners with trusted organizations that have demonstrated their ability to implement dbt with analytics engineering best practices. In addition to Aptitive's proven dbt experience, Aptitive offers broad industry expertise and knowledge of complementary technologies that will help customers get even more value from dbt.
"We're extremely excited to be an official dbt Labs partner. dbt allows Aptitive's consulting teams to build more automation into our DataOps capabilities, which helps us better implement data engineering best practices for our clients' data pipelines. Using dbt, we're also able to deploy new features faster and with better data governance," said Aptitive consultant Sarah Shea. "The Aptitive/dbt Labs partnership fits into our vision of creating more efficient, easier-to-maintain, and more productive data ecosystems for our clients."
As a dbt Labs partner, Aptitive looks forward to increasing and accelerating the results clients see from their data and analytics projects, across a variety of industries and use cases. To learn more about how Aptitive and dbt Labs work together, read this blog post sharing an overview of dbt or this case study about a recent Aptitive project using dbt.
About Aptitive
Aptitive is a Chicago-based data and analytics consulting company that empowers organizations to access, analyze, and take action on their data. They work collaboratively with clients to develop data and analytics strategies that help them leverage data as an asset. For more information, visit aptitive.com or follow us on LinkedIn.
